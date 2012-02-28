AROUND THE STATE

> MANHATTAN

More prison time set for bicoastal art thief

NEW YORK (AP) -- A wine steward who served prison time in California after going on a bicoastal binge of plucking pricey art off gallery walls and using it to adorn his home was sentenced Tuesday to prison in New York.

Mark Lugo said simply, "I'm sorry," as a judge sentenced him to one to three years behind bars, though he could be released in six months if he succeeds in a boot camp-style program.

Lugo, 31, had pleaded guilty to taking a $350,000 drawing by Cubist painter Fernand Leger from a lobby gallery at Manhattan's Carlyle Hotel in June.

In the California case, he admitted snatching a $275,000 Picasso drawing called "Tete de Femme" from the Weinstein Gallery in San Francisco in July.

He finished a 138-day California sentence in November and was brought to New York to face charges that also included stealing five works by the South Korea-born artist Mie Yim from another Manhattan hotel in June.

Investigators found a $430,000 collection of stolen art hanging in Lugo's apartment in Hoboken, N.J., authorities said.

-----

> MASSENA

Two kids critically hurt in truck-buggy crash

MASSENA (AP) -- Authorities said Tuesday two young Amish children were in critical condition after their horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended by a FedEx truck on a northern New York road.

State police said the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday on Route 37 in the Town of Massena, on the Canadian border in St. Lawrence County. Troopers said two women each had two of their children in the buggy when the truck struck it from behind.

Police said the two critically injured 3-year-old children were at a Syracuse hospital. One of the mothers was at the same hospital being treated for a possible spinal injury. Troopers said the other woman and two children are believed to have been treated and released.

The truck driver and a co-worker weren't injured.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.