PAINE - David L. Age 95, beloved husband for 72 years of Miriam (Cohen), passed away February 24, 2012, in Buffalo, NY, devoted father of sons, Daniel (Virginia) and Larry; and daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Schmelzer, Julie (Stevan) Van Vliet and Kathie-Jo (Terry) Arnoff; loving grandfather to 11 and great-grandfather to three. Funeral Services were at Agudas Achim Cemetery in Columbus, OH on February 27. The family will sit Shiva and receive friends Wednesday, February 29 through Saturday night, March 3, at the home of Julie and Steven Van Vliet, 39 Towhee Ct., E. Amherst. Morning at 7:30 AM and evening services at 7:30 PM will be held at the Van Vliet home. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are welcome to causes dear to the deceased: Jewish National Fund or Kafar Saba Kindergarten in Israel (checks made to The Jewish Federations of North America, earmarked for Kfar Saba and sent to The Jewish Federations of North America, 25 Broadway, Suite 1700, New York, NY 10004-1010, Attn: Marilyn Wechsler). Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com