Age 79, of Summerfield, FL, formerly of Angola, NY, February 21, 2012, husband of the late Judith Mingle-Garlock; loving companion of Ruth E. Matwijkow; brother of Earl Garlock and the late Mariellen Kloss-Braeges and Alma Jean Ells. Friends may call Sunday 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, where services will be held Monday at 11 AM. Share your condolences with the family at addisonfuneralhome.com