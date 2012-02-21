CIZDZIEL, Felix P. "Phil"

February 18, 2012, of West Seneca, NY, beloved husband of Mary (nee Halady); dearest father of Philip (Natalie), Paul (Kyoko), Susan (William) Kennedy, Peter, Thomas and James (Liming) Cizdziel; grandfather of Jeffery, Jason, Jennifer, Jessica, Benjamin, Lisa, Ryan, Caitlin, Christopher, Siena and Claire; brother of Mary Damstetter and the late Joseph, Frank, John, Lottie Polakiewicz, Estelle Cswaykus and Bogumila "Penny" Pozorski. Family present Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 7-9 at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca where prayers will be said Saturday at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Friends invited. Phil was a member of VFW Harvey D. Morin Post #2940.