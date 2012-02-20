Mariano might call it a career after this year

The big news out of the first day of Yankees spring training today in Tampa: Closer Mariano Rivera might be entering his last season. Rivera played coy with reporters at the Yankees' complex even though he has a contract for 2013 as well.

"I know now," Rivera said of his retirement date. "I just don't want to tell you. I know now. I will let you guys know when I think I should tell you."

Rivera is very close with his family in his native Panama and it has become harder and harder for the 42-year-old to be away and go through the grind of a long season, even if last year's 1.91 ERA and 44 saves belie that point.

Read more on the Rivera story from MLB.com, which points out that Jorge Posada said at his retirement ceremony that he thinks 2012 will be it for Rivera.

---Mike Harrington

(www.twitter.com/bnharrington)