FDA approves drug to treat cystic fibrosis; Area researcher, patients played key role in trials

The first drug that treats the cause of cystic fibrosis in some patients gained approval Tuesday, offering a major advance to many individuals with the disease.

Buffalo played a key role, with a researcher and patients here taking part in the pivotal studies for a drug from Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. in Cambridge, Mass.

The drug, Kalydeco, is approved for those with cystic fibrosis ages 6 and older who have at least one copy of a gene mutation known as G551D. This defect accounts for about 1,200 of the 30,000 people in the nation, or 4 percent, with the chronic condition.

Cystic fibrosis is a potentially life-threatening disorder that affects the lungs and digestive system. There are about 180 people in Western New York who suffer from it.

The gene mutations result in defective or missing proteins that act as gateways on the surface of cells that control the flow of salt and water. If the protein does not work as it should, thick, sticky mucus builds up in the lungs, and this can cause persistent coughing, infections, shortness of breath and poor weight gain. The median age of survival is 37.

The discovery of the gene for cystic fibrosis in 1989 and the landmark release of the map of the human genome in 2001 raised hopes that the causes of inherited disorders would be found, and treatments or cures identified.

Kalydeco is a pill taken twice a day that will cost about $294,000 for a year's supply. Although expensive, it is seen as an initial success story in the endeavors to find drugs targeted to treat patients with certain genetic defects.

"What's exciting about this drug is that it shows the promise of the human genome project. It proves we can do it," said Dr. Drucy S. Borowitz, director of the cystic fibrosis program at Women & Children's Hospital.

The FDA approved Kalydeco ahead of schedule in about three months because it showed in studies a significant advantage over available therapy. A recent study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that 161 patients on the pill, compared with those not taking the drug, experienced a 10.4 percent improvement in lung function, gained an average of 6 pounds and were 55 percent less likely to experience sudden, serious flare-ups.

"Advances in cystic fibrosis treatment have helped manage symptoms of the disease. However, people with cystic fibrosis still have a hard time staying healthy and being active," Dr. Bonnie Ramsey, director of the Center for Clinical and Translational Research at Seattle Children's Research Institute and principal investigator for one of the Phase 3 Kalydeco trials, said in a statement from Vertex.

Two 48-week studies involving 213 patients, one in patients ages 12 years and older and the other in patients 6 years to 11 years, were used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Kalydeco in patients with the G551D mutation.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation called the drug approval as an "important milestone" in finding a cure.

"Kalydeco addresses the underlying cause of CF, and the science behind the drug has opened exciting new doors to research and development that may eventually lead to additional therapies that will benefit more people living with CF," Robert J. Beall, president of the foundation, said in a statement.

The foundation provided approximately $75 million to help develop and study the drug, a process that began more than a decade ago.

Borowitz, who enrolled the first patient in the drug's trials in 2009, said the Kalydeco approval indicates drugs can be designed to correct specific genetic defects and shows the advantage of using an approach to drug discovery that involves screening huge numbers of candidate substances against selected targets.

"We believe that treatment, if successful, will change the course of CF from a disease that people die from to a condition that people live with," she said.

Kalydeco, known generically as ivacaftor, is not considered effective in cystic fibrosis patients with two copies of the F508 mutation, the most common mutation that results in the disorder. But Borowitz, a clinical professor of pediatrics at the University at Buffalo, said the drug provides the critical "proof of concept" for another drug in clinical trials that promises to treat the majority of patients with the disease.

Vertex also is planning studies of Kalydeco in children ages 2 to 5 with the G551D mutation.

Vertex announced that it will provide Kalydeco free to people who do not have insurance and have an annual household income of $150,000 or less, and will offer assistance with co-pays or co-insurance to certain patients with health insurance.

