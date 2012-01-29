Base closings are a matter of defense

The reaction was the same from Alaska to New Hampshire to Niagara Falls: Don't touch my base.

Lawmakers across the nation bristled at news last week that Defense Secretary Leon E. Panetta would seek a new round of military base closures.

Alaska Sen. Mark Begich said his state's bases provide "essential defense for the nation."

In New Hampshire, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen called the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard a "critical component of our nation's security."

And the Western New York delegation revved up in support of the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

"We will fight tooth and nail to keep this station in active duty," Sen. Charles Schumer said.

No politician wants the cuts to land in his or her district.

It's the same paradox that prevents Congress from tackling long-term budget reforms. Cutting the budget sounds like a great idea -- until tough decisions affect your constituents.

In fact, it was Congress' budget paralysis that left Panetta with the looming task of cutting $487 billion from the defense budget during the next 10 years.

Remember that congressional "super committee" that turned out to be not-so-super last fall? Its failure to reach a deal triggered automatic spending caps, a good part of which must come from military spending.

Panetta cited that deal as one of the reasons why the Department of Defense has "undertaken a very fundamental review of its defense strategy and of our spending priorities."

"In this budget environment, we simply cannot -- we simply cannot -- sustain the infrastructure that is beyond our needs or ability to maintain," Panetta told reporters.

Panetta's announcement could be troubling news for the air base in Niagara Falls. It narrowly escaped shutdown during the last round of closures in 2005, and it operates a type of transport plane -- C-130s -- that the military plans to cut back on.

By Friday, Schumer and his fellow lawmakers had crafted a letter urging Panetta to look abroad for savings rather than at local bases. They ticked off Niagara Falls' missions and noted that it's the "single military installation in Western New York."

They closed out with an economic plea, calling the base the "backbone of our local economy" and describing potential cuts as having a "devastating impact on our local community."

That may be, but it's not likely that's on Panetta's mind.

Local lawmakers and the Niagara Military Affairs Council successfully saved the air base in 2005 because they were able to pick apart the Department of Defense's rationale for closing it by showing that projected savings were flawed.

Like most people in Western New York, I don't want to see the air base close. But if community leaders are going to save it again, they'll have to find an argument that focuses on military needs.

As much as we'd like it to be, this isn't about our local economy or the jobs we could stand to lose.

It's got to be about what's best for the nation's defense.

email: djgee@buffnews.com