TIRONE, Giuseppina (Viscuglia)

TIRONE - Giuseppina (nee Viscuglia)

Of Amherst, entered into rest January 23, 2012. Beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Tirone; devoted mother of Stefano (late Sarina) Tirone, Rose (Joseph) Mancuso, Nicolo (Barbara) Tirone, Mario (Maria) Tirone, Agnes (Peter) Amodeo, Catherine Carbone, Salvatore Tirone, JoAnne (Mark) Zimmerman, Lori (David) Piccione, Mary (James) Burkard and the late Maria Agnese Tirone; cherished grandmother of 30 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Nicolo and Rosa (nee Parisano) Viscuglia; dear sister of Gerlando (Lina) Viscuglia, Baldassare Sardo-Viscuglia and the late Charles Viscuglia and Marian DiPaola; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday and Thursday from 4-8 PM, where the funeral will be held Friday morning at 9 o'clock and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church at 10 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by JOS. SPANO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC. James V. Spano, Director.