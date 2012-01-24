2 men arrested after ring, computer, cellphones are taken in home invasion

Two men were arrested after a home invasion Monday night in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue.

The victim told police that three men armed with guns and wearing dark clothing and ski masks grabbed her while she was on her porch at 11:15 p.m.

She said the men -- one with a sawed-off shotgun and the other with a handgun -- demanded money and drugs. She said they searched the house and took a diamond ring, valued at $3,000, from her finger. They also took a laptop computer and three cellphones.

She said one of the men then tied her hands loosely behind her back, telling her, "Don't worry friend, I'm not going to kill you."

The men tried to punch in the code for her alarm system. She said she told them they punched in the wrong code and "the cops will be here in two seconds."

One of the men dropped the loaded shotgun, and she was able to free herself, grab the shotgun and flee. The three men then fled, leaving the other gun behind. It was recovered by police.

The victim told police she was able to identify the voices of two of the three men and describe the vehicle they usually drive.

Soon after, police located the suspected vehicle at 22nd Street and Pierce Avenue and found several items that had been reported stolen.

The passenger, Deonte J. Brinson, 20, of Mackenna Avenue, who was identified by the victim as one of the suspects, was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

He was arraigned and ordered held in Niagara County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

The driver, Myles Agee, 22, of Willow Avenue, was not identified by the victim as one of the men involved in the robbery, according to Capt. William M. Thomson, chief of detectives. But Agee was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Bail was set at $2,500.

"He was driving them around, but he was not identified as one of the three robbers," Thomson said Tuesday. "He doesn't meet the physical description [of the three men directly involved]."

Thomson said two suspects remain at large.

email: nfischer@buffnews.com