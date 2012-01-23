POLICE & COURTS

Partially undressed UB student accused of DWI in Amherst

University at Buffalo police say a 19-year-old student was drunk and partially undressed from the waist down as he drove down Main Street in Amherst in 20-degree weather early Sunday.

The UB officer who stopped Joshua B. Papkin for making an unsafe lane change got an eyeful when he walked up to the side of Papkin's vehicle, according to university police.

The arrest report states Papkin wasn't wearing any pants or shoes when he was stopped at 3:18 a.m. at Main and Englewood Avenue, across from the South Campus, by Officer Guy Harvey, said UB Police Chief Gerald W. Schoenle Jr.

It's not clear what type of upper-body covering Papkin, a UB student from Long Island, was wearing, nor does the arrest report indicate whether he tried to explain his missing clothing.

He was given a cloth jumpsuit to wear after he was taken to UB police headquarters on the North Campus, Schoenle said.

Papkin registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent for drivers, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, DWI and making an unsafe lane change, and was issued appearance tickets for Amherst Town Court.

"I've had a thousand arrests, and I don't know if I've had anything like this," Schoenle said.

[This article was updated Feb. 22, 2018, to correct factual inaccuracies in the original report.]

***

Driving drunk with children brings jail sentence

LOCKPORT -- A City of Tonawanda woman will report to the Niagara County Jail on Friday to begin a six-month sentence for driving drunk with her 9-year-old daughter and two other children in the back seat of her car.

Bonnie A. Will, 39, of Morgan Street, will follow the jail term with 4 1/2 years on probation. Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas also imposed a $2,500 fine.

Will was arrested on River Road in North Tonawanda at about 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Police were called by a passing motorist who saw one of the children holding up a handwritten sign that said, "Please help us."

Defense attorney Emily Trott said Will lost custody of her child and lost her job after the arrest.

Trott argued for probation with no jail time, but Farkas said she would have sent Will to state prison if she hadn't stopped drinking since the arrest.

***

Niagara Regional Police seek 3 men in altercation

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Three men who were involved in an altercation at Mountain Road and Woodfield Avenue, including a man who was dragged by the other two into a vehicle, are the subjects of an intense search by Niagara Regional Police, officials said Monday.

The altercation began at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police are looking for a vehicle described by witnesses as a late-model gray or black Honda Civic with an exhaust system in need of repair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Branch of the Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111, Ext. 2200.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Niagara at (800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.niagaratips.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

***

Woman at Peace Bridge arrested on drug charges

FORT ERIE, Ont. -- A Rochester woman was charged at the Peace Bridge with trying to take drugs into Canada, the Canadian Border Services Agency announced Monday.

Erisha Erickson allegedly hid marijuana, psilocybin and oxycodone in food items she was carrying in a bag, border agents said.

Erickson was charged with three counts of importing controlled drugs, border agents said.

***

Pembroke woman accused of DWI on Route 5

TOWN OF BATAVIA -- A Pembroke woman was charged with driving drunk on Route 5 Monday afternoon, Genesee County sheriff's deputies said.

Andrea Linda Kempisty, 23, of Lovers Lane Road, was stopped at about 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Route 5, where she was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI for having a blood-alcohol level of more than 0.18 percent, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign and moving from a lane unsafely.

She was given an appearance ticket for Town Court on Feb. 23.

***

Man charged with DWI; was driving erratically

GERRY -- A report of a motorist driving erratically on Route 60 led to a drunken-driving arrest early Sunday for a Randolph man.

Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies charged Christopher D. Johnson, 33, of Walker Road, with driving while intoxicated and traffic infractions.

He was stopped at about 12:15 a.m. by the sheriff's K-9 patrol unit, after deputies received a complaint about a motorist weaving all over the road.

Deputies said additional charges were pending the results of a blood test toxicology report and witness statements.