POLICE & COURTS

Partially undressed UB student accused of DWI in Amherst

University at Buffalo police say a 19-year-old student was drunk and partially undressed from the waist down as he drove down Main Street in Amherst in 20-degree weather early Sunday.

The UB officer who stopped Joshua B. Papkin for making an unsafe lane change got an eyeful when he walked up to the side of Papkin's vehicle, according to university police.

The arrest report states Papkin wasn't wearing any pants or shoes when he was stopped at 3:18 a.m. at Main and Englewood Avenue, across from the South Campus, by Officer Guy Harvey, said UB Police Chief Gerald W. Schoenle Jr.

It's not clear what type of upper-body covering Papkin, a UB student from Long Island, was wearing, nor does the arrest report indicate whether he tried to explain his missing clothing.

He was given a cloth jumpsuit to wear after he was taken to UB police headquarters on the North Campus, Schoenle said.

Papkin registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent for drivers, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, DWI and making an unsafe lane change, and was issued appearance tickets for Amherst Town Court.

"I've had a thousand arrests, and I don't know if I've had anything like this," Schoenle said.

[This article was updated Feb. 22, 2018, to correct factual inaccuracies in the original report.]

***

Buffalo man beaten in hotel in Bradford, Pa.

A Buffalo man remained hospitalized Monday night in Bradford, Pa., with severe facial and other injuries after he was viciously beaten with a hammer in a Bradford hotel, police told the Associated Press and Bradford Era newspaper.

Larry Shroyer Jr., 19, of Bradford, was arrested at about noon Sunday on aggravated assault and other charges. He is accused of beating James H. White, 56, at the Hotel Holley at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Bradford police did not say what motivated the attack. White's condition was not released.

Police told the Bradford Era that a woman witnessed the attack and that officers found blood-spattered clothes like those she described Shroyer as wearing during the attack.

***

Ex-employee is accused of embezzling $300,000

An Alden woman faces a likely indictment by an Erie County grand jury after her arrest for allegedly embezzling about $300,000 from the Lancaster Division of Norampac Inc., where she had worked for more than six years.

Lynn Montgomery, 46, met with prosecutors Monday at Alden Village Court in connection with the grand larceny and fraud charges lodged against her Dec. 30, after a local bank alerted the Erie County Sheriff's Office about suspicious deposits being made into her account.

Montgomery was charged after a three-week investigation disclosed she had allegedly been generating fraudulent payroll checks from Norampac while working at the Norampac Walden Avenue office since early 2005.

Sheriff Timothy Howard identified Montgomery as the human resources director and payroll clerk of the Lancaster Division until her firing late last month.

Howard said Montgomery is accused of issuing payroll checks to employees who either were out on disability or had recently been terminated, and forging those employees signatures on the checks and depositing them in her personal bank account.

***

Financial adviser faces prison for taking $261,000

A Lancaster man was sentenced Monday to 30 months in prison for stealing more than $260,000 from two victims while working as their financial adviser.

Richard Pascucci, 31, who was convicted of wire fraud, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. Arcara also ordered Pascucci to pay $261,000 in restitution to the victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Campana, who handled the case, stated that in 2009, while working as a self-employed financial adviser, Pascucci stole $206,000 from one woman. The defendant also stole $55,000 from a second victim in 2010. Pascucci had given investment advice to both victims before stealing their money and using it for his living expenses.

Arcara ordered Pascucci to make full restitution to the estate of his first victim, who died last spring, and to the second victim.

***

Woman accused of slashing 3 victims with box cutter

A Riley Street woman is being held on felony assault and weapons charges for allegedly slashing two men and a woman with a box cutter during a street argument Sunday night.

Melinda R. Washington, 21, is being held on first- and second-degree assault and weapons charges. She is accused at lashing out at the victims at Hagen Street and Lang Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. She was taken into custody at the scene by Buffalo Police Officers Steven Alvarez and Raymond Krug, after all three victims were taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center. Their conditions were unavailable Monday.

Washington is accused of slashing one man across the left side of his face and neck and slashing the other male victim and the female victim across the top of their heads and around their right eyes and right hands.