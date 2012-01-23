NIAGARA POLICE & COURTS

Partially undressed UB student accused of DWI in Amherst

University at Buffalo police say a 19-year-old student was drunk and partially undressed from the waist down as he drove down Main Street in Amherst in 20-degree weather early Sunday.

The UB officer who stopped Joshua B. Papkin for making an unsafe lane change got an eyeful when he walked up to the side of Papkin's vehicle, according to university police.

The arrest report states Papkin wasn't wearing any pants or shoes when he was stopped at 3:18 a.m. at Main and Englewood Avenue, across from the South Campus, by Officer Guy Harvey, said UB Police Chief Gerald W. Schoenle Jr.

It's not clear what type of upper-body covering Papkin, a UB student from Long Island, was wearing, nor does the arrest report indicate whether he tried to explain his missing clothing.

He was given a cloth jumpsuit to wear after he was taken to UB police headquarters on the North Campus, Schoenle said.

Papkin registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.20 percent, well above the legal limit of 0.08 percent for drivers, according to police.

He was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, DWI and making an unsafe lane change, and was issued appearance tickets for Amherst Town Court.

"I've had a thousand arrests, and I don't know if I've had anything like this," Schoenle said.

[This article was updated Feb. 22, 2018, to correct factual inaccuracies in the original report.]

***

Driving drunk with children brings jail sentence

LOCKPORT -- A City of Tonawanda woman will report to the Niagara County Jail on Friday to begin a six-month sentence for driving drunk with her 9-year-old daughter and two other children in the back seat.

Bonnie A. Will, 39, of Morgan Street, will follow the jail term with 4 1/2 years on probation. Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Farkas also imposed a $2,500 fine.

Will was arrested on River Road in North Tonawanda about 9 a.m. Feb. 22. Police were called by a passing motorist who saw one of the children holding up a handwritten sign that said, "Please help us."

Defense attorney Emily Trott said Will lost custody of her child and lost her job after the arrest.

Trott argued for probation with no jail time, but Farkas said she would have sent Will to state prison if she hadn't stopped drinking since the arrest.

***

Man says he was attacked after refusing to buy pot

NIAGARA FALLS -- A man told police he was attacked when he refused to purchase marijuana in a fast-food parking lot in the 7300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard just after midnight Monday.

The man told police that he was in the parking lot when a vehicle pulled up and asked him if he wanted to purchase marijuana. He said he was not interested but got into the rear passenger seat to talk to one of his friends in the vehicle.

The victim told police that he was suddenly attacked by the three men in the vehicle who then went through his pockets and took $390. He said one of the men in the front seat had a knife, which he swung at him several times, cutting his hand.

He said the driver backed out with their door open, scratching his car. He said the men let him out of the car in the 7100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard and he called 911.

***

Niagara Regional Police seek 3 men in altercation

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Three men who were involved in an altercation at Mountain Road and Woodfield Avenue, including a man who was dragged by the other two into a vehicle, are the subjects of an intense search by Niagara Regional Police, officials said Monday.

The altercation began about 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police are looking for a vehicle described by witnesses as a late model gray or black Honda Civic with an exhaust system in need of repair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Criminal Investigation Branch of the Niagara Regional Police at (905) 688-4111, Ext. 2200.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Niagara at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.niagaratips.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES).

***

Ex-employee is accused of embezzling $300,000

An Alden woman faces a likely indictment by an Erie County grand jury after her arrest for allegedly embezzling about $300,000 from the Lancaster Division of Norampac Inc., where she had worked for more than six years.

Lynn Montgomery, 46, met with prosecutors Monday at Alden Village Court in connection with the grand larceny and fraud charges lodged against her Dec. 30, after a local bank alerted the Erie County Sheriff's Office about suspicious deposits being made into her account.

Montgomery was charged after a three-week investigation disclosed she had allegedly been generating fraudulent payroll checks from Norampac while working at the Norampac Walden Avenue office since early 2005.

Sheriff Timothy Howard identified Montgomery as the human resources director and payroll clerk of the Lancaster Division until her firing late last month.