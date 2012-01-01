MISTRETTA, Salvatore V. "Sal"

After a lengthy illness, December 31, 2011, beloved husband of Rose (nee Cappellini) Mistretta; dear father of Margaret M. (Michael) Perhach, Mark V. (Barbara Piazza), Victor M., Michele M. (Paul MD) Chetham MD, Turiya and the late Michael J. Mistretta; loving grandfather of Stephanie, Sarah M., Michael T., Rachel, Sarah A, Michael J., Lia M. and Baraka; brother of Frances Tomassini, Victor J. and Anthony (Betty) Mistretta; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Tuesday from 7-9 PM and Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:00 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church (Englewood Ave. ) at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Church, St. Luke's Mission of Mercy or St. Joseph Collegiate Institute.