Around & About / News and notes

Padres add Quentin

Four years after he traded Carlos Quentin from Arizona to the Chicago White Sox, new Padres General Manager Josh Byrnes is bringing the All-Star outfielder to his hometown of San Diego.

Byrnes made his second bold move in two weeks when he acquired Quentin from the White Sox for two prospects Saturday.

The trade is expected to bolster San Diego's anemic offense. Quentin has four consecutive 20-homer seasons, including 36 in 2008.

"Improving our offense is a priority this offseason and the acquisition of Carlos gives us a proven middle-of-the-order bat," Byrnes said in a statement. "We specifically targeted Carlos because of his production and his hard-nosed style of play."

Quentin will play left field.

The White Sox received minor league pitchers Simon Castro, a right-hander, and Pedro Hernandez, a left-hander.

***

Djokovic is in good form

Novak Djokovic showed he remains the player to beat in 2012, routing David Ferrer, 6-2, 6-1, to win the World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The top-ranked Djokovic also beat Gael Monfils and then routed Roger Federer en route to his first Abu Dhabi title.

"This is the best way to start the 2012 season," Djokovic said. "I must say I'm really happy with the way I'm playing. Playing against the top players in the world in this way gives me a lot of confidence."

***

Murray hires Lendl as coach

Andy Murray hired eight-time Grand Slam winner Ivan Lendl as his coach Saturday in a bid to finally win a major title.

The fourth-ranked Scot will begin working with the Czech-born Lendl as he prepares for the Australian Open, which starts Jan. 16.

"It was important to me that any new person joining my team was able to add fresh insight," Murray said in a statement.

From News Staff and wire service reports