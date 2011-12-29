Samuel F. Nappo, owned printing, advertising firm; June 27, 1945 -- Dec. 26, 2011

Samuel F. Nappo of Clarence, the owner of a local advertising and printing company, died Monday while visiting family in Rock Hill, S.C. He was 66.

Born in Buffalo, he was raised in Clarence and was a 1964 graduate of Clarence High School. He served in the Army from 1965 to 1967 and was stationed in Korea.

Mr. Nappo was the owner, president and chief executive officer of Community Advantage, a Clarence based business that specializes in coupon mailings and place mat advertising. Prior to that, he owned a company called Bulletin of the Week, and he printed Catholic church bulletins.

He was a member of St. Mary's Parish in Swormville and was an usher at the church.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Karen S. Salzer; two daughters, Joelle Toner and Samantha; a son, James Anzalone; and a sister, Marie Mohring.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville.

