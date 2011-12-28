BREIER, Dorothy B. (Milliman)

Of North Tonawanda, December 27, 2011, age 97, wife of the late Peter Breier; beloved mother of David Breier, Ann ( Randall) Behn and Patricia Breier; loving grandmother of David, Scott, Chris, Randall, Michael, Thomas, Jennifer and Paul; also survived by 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews; predeceased by 12 brothers and sisters. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the WATTENGEL Funeral Home, 307 Oliver St., North Tonawanda. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 AM from St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 800 Niagara Falls Blvd ( Please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Our Lady of Victory Homes. Online guestbook at www.Wattengel.com