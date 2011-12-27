On the Record / Dec. 28, 2011

Hires/Promotions/Honors

Everywoman Opportunity Center elected Sheri L. Mooney president of the board of directors. Mooney is senior vice president and senior program manager at First Niagara Financial Group. Other officers: Vice president, Heidi Raphael, president of corporate communication, Greater Media; treasurer, Margaret P. King, chief financial officer, Buffalo Hospital Supply; and secretary, Michael Henry, retired chief of mental health treatment service, Buffalo Psychiatric Center. Board members: Audrey J. Czesak, CEO/president, Trinity Title and Abstract Corp.; Patricia Shelly, associate director, Gender Institute of the University at Buffalo; Helen Tederous, corporate affairs manager, First Niagara Bank; and Sharon Thomas, chief clerk, Buffalo City Court.

Buffalo Hospital Supply, a supplier of medical and surgical supplies to hospitals, nursing homes and subacute care facilities across upstate New York and northwest Pennsylvania, named Ralph J. Proulx director of business solutions. Proulx, who has been with the company since 2009, previously served as executive vice president of ESI Technologies. The company is located at 4039 Genesee St. in Buffalo.

Company items

The Bank of Castile was placed on the 4-Star Recommended (Excellent) list for the third quarter of 2011 by Bauer Financial. Banks are rated on their overall financial picture, performance, strength and stability. The Bank of Castile is a community bank with 15 offices in the five-county Western New York region.

Tecmotiv Inc., Niagara Falls, was awarded a $38,695 federal contract for vehicular brake, steering, axle, wheel and track components from the Defense Logistics Agency Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, Warren, Mich.

Lumsden & McCormick, a Buffalo certified public accounting firm, was named one of the 2011 Top 100 Best Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today and Best Companies Group for the second consecutive year.

Ivy Lea Construction was chosen for the 2011 Angie's List Super Service Award. The award reflects the company's consistently high level of customer service. This honor is given annually to about 5 percent of all the businesses rated on the national provider of consumer reviews on local service and health providers.

Contributing

Alliance Advisory Group donated $20,000 to the American Heart Association. The proceeds were raised during the 2011 Alliance Golf Classic, the group's annual charity golf tournament, held each September. The Alliance Golf Classic has supported the American Heart Association since 2010, bringing the total raised to $37,000. The 2012 Alliance Golf Classic will be Sept. 19 at Brookfield Country Club, Clarence.

Patents

Title: "Cladding assembly and method of cladding posts"

No.: 8,074,424

Inventors: Waters; Eric Scott (Middleport), Nachreiner; Michael William (North Tonawanda), Jacobs; Gregory F. (Oreland, Pa.), Zarynow; John (Phoenixville, Pa.)

Assignee: CertainTeed Corporation (Valley Forge, Pa.)

Date issued: Dec. 13, 2011

Title: "Configurable tooling block"

No.: 8,074,542

Inventors: Zwara, Kenneth A. (East Aurora); Zwara, Jerome P. (Lancaster); Szczygiel, Shawn M. (Darien)

Assignee: KZ Precision Inc. (Lancaster)

Date issued: Dec. 13, 2011