Behind the Scenes

Auditions

*The Buffalo Gay Men's Chorus will hold walk-in auditions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Jan. 3 in St John's Grace (51 Colonial Circle). For more information, call 883-1277.

***

Call for Work

*CEPA Gallery is seeking works for its members' exhibition. All current, new and renewing members are invited to participate. Members may submit one piece of photo-related art. All work should be ready to hang and should be labeled with the artist's name, title, process, date and sale price. Drop-off dates are from Jan. 3 through 28 to the gallery at 617 Main St. The exhibition will run Feb. 4 to March 17 and will be juried by Michael Beam. For more information, call 856-2717 or visit www.cepagallery.org.

-- Evonne Austin