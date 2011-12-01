LIEBOW, Roslyn L. (Raskin)

November 29, 2011. Wife of Dr. Charles Liebow; mother of Bradley (Michele), Adam (Cheri), and Lisa Liebow; sister of Stuart (Alene) Raskin and Gail (Al) Holcomb; grandmother of Lauren, Elyse and Sophia. Funeral services will be held Friday 11 AM at MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., E. Amherst 14051. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to ALS Association and Hospice Buffalo Inc. For online condolences visit www.mesnekoff.com