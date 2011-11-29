BENCIC, George Sr.

BENCIC - George Sr. Of Akron, NY, entered into rest November 26, 2011 surrounded by his children, husband of the late Irene (Romanik) Bencic; loving father of George Jr. (Mary), David (Janice), Robert (Kathy), Kenneth Bencic and Cheryl (Gerald) Truesdale; grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; brother of William Bencic and the late John, Thomas, Nick, Mike, Anthony, Katie and Mary; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Wednesday 4-8 PM in the CHILDS FUNERAL HOME LLC, 10 Eckerson Ave., Akron. Memorial Service Thursday, 11 AM, in the Pembroke Community Church, 692 Main Rd., Pembroke, NY. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences www.childsfuneralhomeofakron.com