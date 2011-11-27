Future WAC's persistence paid off

When World War II broke out, Dorothy Hibit wanted to be in on the fight. She called the military recruiting center at the old Post Office in downtown Buffalo asking if she could join.

"They laughed at me. They thought it was funny. They didn't have any women as of yet serving, except for nurses," said Hibit, who persisted and was finally accepted as a member of the Women's Army Auxiliary Corps.

A year later, the Army accepted women as full members of the Armed Forces and they became known as the Women's Army Corps, aka WACs.

"We were given the opportunity to leave or stay when the Army accepted us as full members. I stayed. I wanted to go overseas," Hibit said.

She and other WACs were sent to a camp in Georgia for wartime training.

"It was rough, I'll tell you. It was always marching, drilling and shooting rifles.

I got the girl's target next to me, that's how good I was."

By May 1943, Hibit's contingent of WACs landed in Scotland.

"We were taken by trucks to northern England and we were there until D-Day, when everything broke loose. I transferred to the Signal Corps."

That transfer would put Hibit squarely in the midst of the action as part of the first unit of WACs to set foot on French soil. But before going there, she was already an old hand at experiencing the dangers of war.

"When we were in London, the Germans were constantly sending in their buzz bombs. We were there the first day they started dropping those bombs on London. They'd take out half a block at a time. Those poor civilians were wonderful. They were brave. I had a lot of respect for them."

Though the carnage of D-Day on June 6, 1944, was long over when Hibit landed three months later at Normandy's Utah Beach, she observed the signs of war everywhere.

"We could only step on certain lanes on the beach that had been cleared of land mines. We stayed overnight at the beachhead in tents and then we were flown to Chantilly, France, where I worked the switchboard, attached to the the 9th Army Air Force. There must have been a hundred or more girls on the switchboard."

One of her most exciting moments occurred when she answered a call from Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower seeking a connection to the front lines.

"When I asked who was calling, he said, ‘General Eisenhower,' and I said, ‘Oh my goodness.' He knew he shocked me and laughed. I said, ‘Hold on and I will put you right through.' I interrupted a line with two other generals and one of them said, ‘Well, this is General Patton.'

"I said, ‘I have General Eisenhower on the line,' and Patton said, ‘Well, pardon me, make it a three-way party line conversation with General Eisenhower.' That was the first time I ever did that."

During the Battle of the Bulge, Hibit remembers doing double duty. After working the phones, she and fellow WACs packaged up blankets, boots, gloves and whatever other warm clothing they could spare for the troops on the front lines during the bitter winter of 1944-45.

"The bigger girls even gave up their coats. It was terrible. Our boys were being slaughtered. They were all 18 and 19 years old," Hibit said.

When the war finally ended in Europe in the spring of 1945, everyone in Chantilly celebrated, but not the WACs.

"We had a woman major who was a mean mommy," Hibit quipped. "She restricted us to base, while civilians and troops were celebrating. We were all angry and upset. We wanted to be out there celebrating too."

Eventually, she visited the Bavarian Mountains in Germany and then toured Nice, France, before returning home to Buffalo's East Side where she lived with her parents, Stella and Joseph.

While on a 1946 summer visit to Crystal Beach, the former Dorothy Ulicki met her future husband, James Hibit. Together, they would raise a family of three children.

Now looking back decades later at her military service, she says, "I loved my Army life. How else would I have seen Europe and met so many nice people?"

***

Dorothy Hibit, 91

*Residence: Clarence

*Branch: Army

*Rank: Sergeant

*War zone: Europe

*Years of service: 1941—1945

*Most prominent honors: European Medal and four battle stars

*Specialty: Training women enlistees