Say yes to this help; National organization could provide a vital kick-start to Buffalo schools

Make no mistake, if Buffalo manages to win the help of a respected national education organization, the entire community needs to get behind efforts to improve the city's schools.

Simply put, public education in Buffalo is abysmal, with terrible attendance and graduation rates. The city's schoolchildren deserve better, and partnering with Say Yes to Education could make that happen.

As reported in The News, Say Yes to Education has been working with Syracuse schools for four years. The nonprofit is ready to launch a partnership with a second urban district in New York, and Buffalo is in contention. Leaders of both the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and John R. Oishei Foundation have worked to bring Say Yes to Buffalo. The children need it. The city needs it. It's time to pull out all the stops to make it happen.

The biggest "wow" factor Say Yes brings is the promise of fully paid college tuition for every student in Buffalo who graduates from a public or charter high school and is accepted into any public institution in New York State. The program covers any gap between tuition and other financial aid the student receives.

But Say Yes is much more than college tuition. It will provide a host of support systems for schoolchildren to give them the skills needed to succeed. This collaborative governance approach brings key resources to bear -- and it starts in elementary school. The package includes such things as tutoring, after-school and summer programs, health clinics, mental health counseling and legal clinics for families.

This approach requires everyone to come to the table: school district officials, union leaders, parents, the business sector, politicians and just plain community members. And money will be needed. Donor commitments must be found to underwrite the tuition guarantee for 20 years. This money will provide a future for countless students, their families and the region.

Participants must work together and put aside the self-interests that have long stood in the way of improving education in the city.

Say Yes does not promise overnight miracles; the problems are too difficult for that. But there is the promise of slow, steady improvement, with the final results to be tallied years from now. Think how important it will be for a high school graduate to be able to attend college without having to worry about dropping out for a lack of money.

In Syracuse, representatives from the various sectors meet twice a month to review results and talk about ways to better serve students. Such a simple concept -- serve the students -- but one that seems so foreign here.

As the president of Say Yes has said, the nonprofit has found: "The earlier you started, the more dramatic the impact on outcomes."

In Syracuse, half the students who have graduated in the past three years, 1,200, have taken advantage of the tuition guarantee. The tuition program doesn't help everyone. But for high school graduates seeking higher education, it truly is a game-changer.

Attendance in the Buffalo schools is atrocious. It's extremely difficult for kids from impoverished backgrounds to see the promise of a better future that education holds when education often takes a back seat to getting through the day. That's where Say Yes comes into the picture. Its comprehensive approach to education helps students and their families see the promise that education brings.

Say Yes is still working to bring up graduation rates in Syracuse, but elsewhere has posted graduation rates averaging 78 percent. Imagine what that improvement would mean in Buffalo, with a four-year graduation rate below 50 percent. Say Yes gives Buffalo a much better chance of moving from educational failure to achievement.

There is no silver bullet for fixing education in Buffalo. But Say Yes is the place to begin the long-overdue marathon effort to provide a future for the city's students.