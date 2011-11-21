No injury as rifle shot hits WNY school bus; Randolph incident is 'hunting-related'

No injuries were reported after a school bus containing nearly three dozen Randolph Central students was struck by an apparent rifle shot Monday morning in what State Police are calling a "hunting-related incident."

The bus was traveling on Route 241 at about 7:30 a.m., when it was struck by a projectile that entered the bus above the side doorway, troopers said. The suspected rifle round then traveled through the passenger compartment before it lodged in the metal roof just behind the driver, according to police reports.

The bus was transporting 35 students who ranged from kindergarten to high school age, troopers said.

Troopers and officers from the state Department of Environmental Conservation said they remained at the scene Monday continuing "a parallel investigation into what they are classifying as a hunting-related incident."

Crime scene technicians from the State Police recovered what appeared to be "a rifle round projectile."

Rifle hunting, while new this year in nearby Chautauqua and Wyoming counties, has previously been legal in Cattaraugus County, where Monday's incident occurred.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact troopers at the Jamestown barracks at 665-3113.

Hunting season began Saturday across the state, with several incidents having already been reported, including one fatality and a serious injury:

*In Orleans County, Nicholas Renna, 17, of Lockport, was killed Saturday morning when his 12-gauge shotgun accidentally discharged. Renna was struck in the face.

*A Cattaraugus County man was injured about 10 a.m. Saturday after falling 15 feet from a tree stand behind a home in the Town of Leicester. Robert Miller, 70, of Portville, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with broken ribs, a punctured lung and facial cuts.

*Troopers and DEC officers in Wyoming County charged 13 people with 20 violations of the state conservation law on the opening weekend of hunting season. The violations included illegally killing an antlered deer and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle.

