Firing machine guns for dear life

As a boy, Richard D. Duerr was fascinated by aviation. He built "lots of model airplanes" and spent the money from his Buffalo Evening News and Tonawanda News paper routes to go on rides in planes.

"There was an airfield on Military Road in the Town of Tonawanda that isn't there anymore, and I'd go up in Piper Cubs. I was probably 14 or 15 years old," Duerr recalled.

At 17, he signed enlistment papers to join the Army Air Forces but had to wait until he was 18 to actually begin training as a crew member for a B-17 heavy bomber, also known as the Flying Fortress.

Because of his height and weight, 5-feet-6 and 130 pounds, he was the ideal size for a gunner inside the ball turret on the belly of the four-engine aircraft.

"It was cramped, but I was comfortable because of my size. It was full of equipment, two .50-caliber machine guns and electronic sighting equipment. It was state-of-the-art in the days before computers."

Above Germany, he participated in many missions for the 8th Air Force, often shooting at enemy fighter planes.

"It was exciting, very exciting. All of the intensive training back in the States pulled you through," Duerr says.

"As far as I know, I hit the enemy airplanes, but it was so fast, I don't know if they went down. A plane would come at you, then usually another right after it. The Fortress had so many guns that they moved right past us."

Young and brash, Duerr felt confident that he would succeed in completing his 35 missions before returning home.

"I felt I was bulletproof, but I discovered I was not. On the 16th mission over Cologne, Germany, the anti-aircraft fire -- the flak -- was intense," he says.

"I was down in the turret, and I saw the flak make a direct hit, apparently, on the No. 2 engine, which exploded in my face. I could feel parts of the engine hitting and bouncing off the turret, which was made of steel with a plastic window."

Unable to maintain a high-enough altitude, the pilot flew the plane out of the formation but managed to let the bombardier drop the payload on the target before heading back toward friendly skies.

"When we got over Belgium, we thought we were in France," Duerr recalls, "and we got hit again very badly. We were right over the Battle of the Bulge, and the Germans' Tiger tanks were very good at shooting anti-aircraft flak from their cannons. We lost two more engines.

"We also lost electrical power, and I had to come out of the turret. I just made it into the aircraft. The left wing was engulfed with fire. We only had one engine, and the aircraft became uncontrollable. We bailed out."

Two crew members were killed, and four landed in friendly territory. Duerr was among the four who landed in enemy territory.

"I crashed down through trees and lost consciousness. When I woke up, I had a terrific headache, and I was cut up pretty bad. I was free for about maybe an hour, but Germans were looking for us. We got captured, and, after a couple of days, I ended up at a German hospital," he says.

"They had no medicine and no beds. I slept on the floor. A German doctor examined me and said I had a fractured skull. He told me he had no X-ray equipment or medication, but he said, 'You'll live.' "

Duerr took heart in the doctor's prognosis, knowing he was among the lucky ones. At night, he says, he could hear German soldiers who had lost limbs to amputation screaming in agony. "They had no pain medication."

When he was well enough, Duerr joined other prisoners of war who were sent to camps deep in Germany.

"I was there for six months, and during that time, we had very little to eat," he says. "When I was shot down, I weighed about 140 pounds. After I was liberated, I was less than 100 pounds."

Over the years since his service, he has suffered from a number of war-related medical problems, but he credits the Veterans Administration for providing him with top-notch health care.

Duerr also attends a weekly POW support group, whose ranks are thinning as time marches on, yet as long as he lives, he will never forget his time as a war prisoner.

"We walked on the road a lot, and sometimes they would pack us into trains like sardines. Allied planes would strafe the trains, and the Germans would stop the trains and run for cover," he remembers.

"Sometime our guys would get hit in the strafing, but my boxcar was not hit. I had a lot of good luck, bad luck in getting shot down, but good luck after that. I lived."

What carried him through the hardest times, he adds, "was my faith in the Lord."

In citing proof that God has been watching out for him all along, the 86-year-old says, "I got married to a wonderful girl named Jean, and we just celebrated our 60th wedding anniversary."

***

Richard D. Duerr, 86

Hometown: North Tonawanda

Residence: North Tonawanda

Branch: Army Air Forces

Rank: Sergeant

War zone: Europe

Years of service: 1942-45

Most prominent honors: Purple Heart, Air Medal, Prisoner of War Medal, European Theater Medal

Specialty: B-17 ball-turret gunner