TV Mail Box

Q: I was watching an old "Little House on the Prairie" movie on Hallmark Channel. There was a young actress in it playing Laura's niece, Jenny, and she looked exactly like Shannen Doherty. Could that have been her? -- Liz Monty, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

A: Not only could it have been, it was. Doherty had done her first television acting job for executive producer Michael Landon on NBC's "Father Murphy," and he must have liked what he had seen, since he signed her up shortly afterward to join his "Little House" creative family toward the end of that show's run. Doherty reprised the role of Jenny in several TV movie sequels, then she would be a co-star of the NBC show "Our House" before landing at the address that would bring her considerably bigger fame "Beverly Hills, 90210."

* * *

Q: I would like to know who sang the theme song for "In the Heat of the Night," the Carroll O'Connor series. -- Judie Saar, Milwaukee

A: It was Bill Champlin, who also spent nearly 30 years with the music group Chicago as a singer, guitarist and writer.