FILIPSKI, Robert Chester

FILIPSKI - Robert Chester October 29, 2011; age 68; of Wales Center; beloved husband of Peggy (nee Haag) Filipski; dedicated father of Chad, Katie and Christa; grandfather of Logan and Lyla; brother of Elizabeth, Madeline, and Debi; son of the late Irene (nee Wrobel) and Chester Filipski. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 520 Oakwood Ave, East Aurora. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240.Please share your online condolences at www.woodfh.com