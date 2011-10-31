Delivering paratroops, fuel to battle

At age 17 while attending Burgard Vocational High School, Raymond E. Clancy came home one day and informed his parents he wanted to do the patriotic thing -- enlist in the military.

World War II was in full swing, and many of his friends were signing up early with the blessing of their parents. Clancy's parents said no. He was their only son.

At 18, Clancy announced to them that he was joining the Army Air Forces. This time, his parents didn't resist. He was old enough, and they respected his wishes.

With high school training in automotive repairs, Clancy was assigned to aircraft mechanics school. By the end of 1943, he was part of a replacement crew flying over to Europe in a new C-46 transport aircraft.

When they landed in England, the plane was promptly given to another crew, and Clancy was assigned to a C-47.

"It was quite old and not as powerful as the C-46, but it still was able to tow two G-4 gliders with paratroopers or ammunition or vehicles," Clancy said.

At one point, Clancy and his crew delivered hundreds of 10-gallon jerrycans of gasoline to Army Gen. George S. Patton Jr.'s tanks around the Belgian town of Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge.

"We delivered it and got the hell out. There was fighting, but they kept the airplane landing zone free and clear of ground fire. They had it surrounded by tanks," Clancy said.

When the cargo was paratroopers who were to be dropped out of the C-47 into a battle zone, Clancy said, he felt sorry for them.

"They were young fellows out of Fort Benning, Ga., the 'Screaming Eagles'; they were in camouflage uniforms," Clancy said, referring to members of the Army's 101st Airborne Division. "You just hoped that they would get back safe," he added, speaking haltingly as he recalled vivid memories of delivering the young warriors into enemy territory.

That solemn memory triggered another.

"We had a Father Whelan who would bless our aircraft before taking off on every one of our missions," Clancy said. "He'd come over, and you could see him making the sign of the cross as we taxied out onto the runway."

After the Allies drove the Germans out of France, Clancy and his unit, the 91st Troop Carrier Squadron, 439th Troop Carrier Group, were stationed in Alencon, France.

When the C-47 towed gliders, the cargo ranged from ammunition to ammo delivery trucks and Jeeps and sometimes paratroopers. The idea of using gliders was to increase the delivery capacity of the C-47.

"Gliders could also pinpoint a location to land, and the paratroopers could immediately start fighting," Clancy said of that craft's tactical value.

Throughout the missions, Clancy said, his C-47 sometimes got chewed up with anti-aircraft fire but never disabled.

"When we'd land back at the base," he said, "the ground crew patched up the skin of the plane with rivets and aluminum."

The plane would be as good as new. But the experiences of war marked those who flew in it.

After leaving the service in October 1945, Clancy returned to Buffalo, and in January 1946 married Elizabeth J. Spizzano. They raised a son and a daughter, Robert and Kathleen.

In 1985, Clancy retired from a 37-year career as a conductor and brakeman, having worked first on the Delaware, Lackawanna & Western Railroad Co., the old DL&W, and finishing with Conrail.

Now, at 87, he says a day never passes without him offering thanks to God that he made it home from the war.

"A few of my comrades," he said, "never made it home."

***

*Raymond E. Clancy, 87

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Cheektowaga

Branch: Army Air Forces

Rank: Sergeant

War zone: Europe

Years of service: 1943-45

Most prominent honors: Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters; Distinguished Unit Badge; European, African and Middle Eastern Ribbon with six battle stars

Specialty: Aerial engineer