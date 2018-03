WROBLEWSKI, Norbert C.

WROBLEWSKI - Norbert C. October 25, 2011 of Holland, NY. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Mentley); dear father of Jeffrey Wroblewski and Joyce (David) Neely; grandfather of Brenda (Tim) Houk; brother of the late Genevieve (late Frank) Felong; also survived by nieces and nephews. Norbert was a life member of NRA. Private service to be held at the family's convenience.