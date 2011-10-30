BARTHOLOMEW, Eugene E.

BARTHOLOMEW - Eugene E. October 27, 2011, of Hamburg, NY, husband of the late Carmella (nee Collareno); beloved father of Joseph (Claudia), Angela (Paul) Sciolino and Dr. Anthony (Amy) Bartholomew; devoted grandfather of Joey, Vinny, Andrea, Marisa, Anthony, Mark, Miles, Emily and David; loving brother of Julia (Anthony) Rocco and Anthony (Pat) Bartholomew; special friend of Ethel Rowles; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner of Camp Rd. & Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919 on Friday 4-8 PM where funeral services will be held Saturday at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Athol Springs at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church. Eugene was an usher at St. Francis of Assisi Church and a board member of Lake Shore Little League. Please leave online condolences and donations at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com. Charles A. Castiglia, Director.