Rangers leaving mark; Franchise makes up for many decades of irrelevance with series appearances

ST. LOUIS — For nearly 50 years, the Texas Rangers had been one of baseball's most irrelevant franchises. But that impression has changed in a big way with back-to-back appearances in the World Series, and could be gone forever with one more win against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rangers and Cardinals met here Thursday night in Game Six of the World Series, with Texas one win from locking up its first championship and ending decades of frustration. The Rangers led the series, three games to two, and the game at chilly Busch Stadium was not complete in time for this edition.

The Rangers, of course, are used to playing in 100-degree weather in Arlington and that was often thought to be one reason why they could never sustain a season and get to the postseason, or do much in the rare times they got there.

Until getting to the World Series last year, the Rangers had won one postseason game in the first 49 years of their history — the opener of the 1996 division series against the Yankees in the Bronx. Texas lost the next three games and was victimized by three-game sweeps at the hands of the Yankees again in 1998 and 1999.

Jon Daniels, at 28 the youngest general manager in baseball history, took over in 2006 and immediately set a path for his team to change its culture.

"Obviously the organization had success in the mid- and late '90s, didn't win a postseason game, but you certainly have to look at that as a successful run," Daniels said prior to Thursday's game. "But outside of that, all the history of the Rangers was on individual accomplishments, it wasn't really team accomplishments, and I think that was adriving force."

The Rangers were born as the Washington Senators in 1961 and moved to Arlington in 1972, but there were plenty of tough times in the early years, including six 100-loss seasons. While legends like Nolan Ryan and Ferguson Jenkins are in the team's spacious Hall of Fame in Rangers Ballpark, it also includes the likes of journeymen such as Jim Sundberg, Rusty Greer, Kenny Rogers and Toby Harrah.

Especially at old Arlington Stadium, which closed its doors after the 1993 season, the Rangers were known for a lineup of offensive might without a lot of pitching.

"They were known for beating the heck out of you," manager Ron Washington said. "If you could stay in the game with them offensively, you had a chance. But the key was staying in the game with them offensively, which was tough to do . . . You ended up playing 10-9, 12-11 type ballgames and now we're a different club.

"We can play baseball according to the way it's presented to us. If we've got to play 2-0, we play 2-0, If we've got to play 1-0, we play 1-0. If you catch us on a night we're swinging the bats and we've got to play 15-14, we can do that, too. We just did a 360 turnaround as an organization. We pride ourselves now on being a complete baseball team."

The Rangers have been built through the draft and through several shrewd trades by Daniels, who was initially skewered for dealing Adrian Gonzalez to San Diego and Alfonso Soriano to Washington prior to the 2006 season. But he made multi-player deals with Milwaukee in 2006 and Atlanta in 2007 (for first baseman Mark Teixeira) that landed then-unknown minor- league players Nelson Cruz, Elvis Andrus, Neftali Feliz and Matt Harrison.

And Daniels took a big chance in 2008 by trading pitcher Edinson Volquez to Cincinnati for former No. 1 pick Josh Hamilton, who overcame his struggles with addiction to become a perennial all-star.

"Our mentality has been find talent anywhere, anyhow," Daniels said. "We don't care, trade, free agent, international, draft, domestic. … It so happened that we've made some deals. Right now everyone is writing about the ones that worked. There are a few that haven't. I appreciate you guys ignoring those for the time being."

The Rangers are already thrilled to be back in the Series, as the baseball establishment clearly thought of them as a one-hit wonder last October. When spring training starts in 2012, they are clearly going to be the team to beat in the American League no matter what the Yankees or Red Sox do this offseason.

"That's our purpose, to be compared to a Yankee and a Red Sox organization," Washington said. "The Red Sox won two World Series [in recent years], the Yankees got 20-something World Series [27 in their history]. The Texas Rangers haven't won any yet.

"So I think if we can get past this year and able to bring that World Series back to Texas, it's a start. But it's not easy in the game of baseball every year to continue to come out and be the top team that we've proven that we're capable of being the past two years."

