October 22, 2011, beloved son of Harry J. and Grace Y. (nee Westbrook) Freitas; dearest brother of Marla (Ken McCracken) Kracker, Shari (Russell Andolina) Freitas, Robin (James) McQuade, Robert Freitas, Bonnie (Dusty) Miller, Kelly Vermont, Kim (Craig) Rae, Kristi (John Bardak) Sajdak and the late Gary Freitas; loving uncle of Ian, Jamie, Rachael, Courtnie, Travis, Erin, Cory, J.P., Jimmy, Tyler, Jenna and Kelsi. The family will be present on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive (between Harlem Rd. & the Thruway), where a Memorial Service will follow at 8:00 PM. Friends invited. Flowers are gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to The Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com