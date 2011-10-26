LUCAS, Harold

LUCAS - Harold October 24, 2011, beloved husband of Shirley; dearest father of Dawn (Neal) Harris, Scott (Janet), Karen and Chris Lucas; brother of Miriam Mangus and the late Donald Lucas; also survived by 10 grandchildren. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. at North Bailey, Thursday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Friday at 10 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Harold ran an interior construction company, completed two terms as a business agent in the local Painters Union and retired from the BMHA. Memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimers Association of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Williamsville, NY 14221.