LOCAL NEWS BRIEFS

Donovan is the focus of event Wednesday

An exhibit and expert panel discussion about Buffalo's "Wild Bill" Donovan will be held Wednesday evening at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museums.

Sponsored by the Association for a Buffalo Presidential Center, it will be held at 220 North St. at 6 p.m. and begin with a buffet and exhibit of historical Donovan memorabilia, including rare political posters, campaign buttons and artifacts from Donovan's run for governor in 1932. A panel discussion by three experts begins at 7 p.m.

Donovan, considered to be the father of the modern American intelligence infrastructure, served President Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration as an informal military intelligence emissary to Great Britain before the U.S. became involved in World War II.

A $25 admission charge and reservations are required for the event. For more information, contact Maryann Freedman at 881-3010 or Bren Price at 440-6865.

***

Candidates forum set Wednesday in Hamburg

The League of Women Voters will conduct a candidates forum from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of Union Pleasant Elementary School, Union at Pleasant streets, Hamburg.

The League has invited the candidates for Erie County executive, Erie County clerk, the 9th Erie County legislative district and Family Court judge.

***

Village Board schedules special meeting today

The Hamburg Village Board will conduct a special meeting at 7 p.m. today to discuss the building at 12 Main St. and its future.

The building was deemed to be in danger of collapse last week, and the board ordered a fence to be erected to keep people and vehicles out of a parking lot adjacent to the building.

The meeting will be in Village Hall, 100 Main St.

***

Museum of Science gets $50,000 from foundation

The Patrick P. Lee Foundation presented $50,000 Monday to the Buffalo Museum of Science to support the installation of the new Health Sciences Studio.

The interactive gallery is scheduled to open in February 2012 and will focus on health, wellness and strides in science made by area researchers.

***

Trick-or-treating won't be held Sunday

Trick-or-treaters seeking early candy on Beggars Night in Lovejoy will need to search for another venue this year, according to the Buffalo Common Council.

Council Member Richard A. Fontana said trick-or-treating, which has traditionally been held Oct. 30 and attracted many others from areas of the city and surrounding communities, has been moved to Halloween night, Oct. 31.

No trick-or-treating will be held in Lovejoy on Sunday because of the switch, Fontana reported.