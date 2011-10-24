Paladino revives project on Court St.; Plans 7-story building with offices and hotel

Two years after tabling a proposed eight-story office building on a Court Street parking lot, Carl Paladino's Ellicott Development Co. is reviving the concept, which may include a hotel.

The company also announced it plans to build a six-story boutique hotel with 40 apartments on Main Street in Amherst on the site of the Stereo Advantage store.

The downtown effort had been languishing in uncertainty for more than two years. Paladino and his son, William, notified Buffalo officials by letter this month that they wanted to "move forward" with plans for a downsized project at 50 Court St.

The Paladinos said they have "recently received inquiries from several potential tenants," including a hotel.

"Given this increased level of interest and the improving market conditions, we have decided to move forward," Ellicott founder and chairman Carl Paladino wrote in his letter to Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency general counsel Scott Billman.

He said Ellicott already owns 30 Court St., a parking lot at the corner of Franklin Street, putting it in "a unique position to develop the [combined] property."

The plan represents at least the third iteration of the project, which was first advanced by Paladino more than five years ago. The developer has eyed the joint property since the late 1980s and has proposed several different designs over the years, including mixed-use options with a hotel.

Urban Renewal Agency consent and cooperation are required because the city's economic development agency owns 50 Court, which is at the corner of Pearl Street and is currently operated as a parking lot. It had previously agreed in May 2006 to sell it for $700,000 to Ellicott as designated developer for the site.

Paladino's plans originally called for a $45 million, 11-story office tower with about 138 indoor parking spaces.

That was delayed throughout 2007 and 2008 by lawsuits filed by the owners of Main Place Mall, who sought to block the project after claiming its own last-minute $1.7 million bid for the land was ignored. The financial crisis and credit crunch then made the project financially unfeasible.

In October 2008, Paladino scaled back the plan to an eight-story, 241,000-square-foot complex, with one level of parking that included 12 "secured" slots serviced by a private elevator. The renewal agency approved it.

But the onset of the broader economic downturn and recession, and poor market conditions for financing, prompted Paladino in July 2009 to seek a two-year suspension of the land agreement until conditions improved. Those factors are no longer an issue, Paladino said.

The current proposal calls for the project to be slimmed down again, to a seven-story structure, with 135 indoor parking spaces and an indoor loading dock, and a total of 226,623 square feet. It would be 110 feet high, down from 124 feet.

"This will limit the overall risk of the project and better align it with current market conditions and demand," Ellicott CEO William Paladino wrote.

Plans call for a 120-room boutique hotel, under a national brand, to occupy 80,000 to 100,000 square feet. There would also be a single retailer, taking up 15,000 square feet. "We would have to renew discussions with them, but we had a retailer before that we're optimistic about moving over there," Carl Paladino said.

The rest of the space would be occupied by two office tenants. Paladino would not identify them but said, "They're very real."

According to the letter, the building will have a three-story natural stone facade along Court Street and dark polished granite along Pearl and Franklin. The upper floors will feature glass walls.

The proposed timetable offered by Ellicott and tentatively accepted by the city calls for schematic designs within 180 days and construction to start within a year. The building is expected to be completed two years later.

Meanwhile, Paladino and his firm are working on plans for a 63-foot-tall mixed-use building on the Stereo Advantage site, 5195 Main St. at South Forest Avenue. That proposal also includes a national branded, four-story luxury boutique hotel, with 111 rooms.

Paladino said that it was Ellicott's discussions with four hotel chains about the Amherst site that led to the revival on Court Street, because two of the four chains were also interested in a downtown Buffalo location.

The Amherst hotel would be in the back portion of that $20 million building, above two floors of parking. The front of the six-story building would feature 40 high-end apartments -- five on the top floor with three bedrooms each and the rest with two each. Balconies would overlook Main Street.

The front of the first floor would feature the hotel and apartment lobbies, as well as some ground-floor retail space, including a small restaurant.

Ellicott is now seeking three variances from the Amherst Zoning Board of Appeals, allowing it to have less of a setback from the street on both Main and South Forest Road than what is required by ordinance. The company originally sought no setback but modified its plans in response to neighbor criticism and will provide more trees and landscaping.

It also wants property and sales tax relief from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.

"We're moving ahead right now," Paladino said, adding that the company hopes to start building by April or May. "We expect that we'll mollify all the neighborhood concerns."

