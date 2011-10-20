Ohio hunt kills most big game freed before owner's suicide

Sheriff's deputies killed 48 wild animals -- including 18 rare Bengal tigers and 17 lions -- in a big-game hunt Wednesday after the owner of an exotic-animal park threw their cages open and committed suicide in what may have been one last act of spite against neighbors and police.

As homeowners hid indoors, officers armed with high-powered rifles and shoot-to-kill orders fanned out through fields and woods to hunt down 56 animals that had been turned loose from the Muskingum County Animal Farm by owner Terry Thompson before he shot himself to death Tuesday.

The 48 deaths occurred after an all-night hunt that extended into Wednesday afternoon. Six other animals -- three leopards, a grizzly bear and two monkeys -- were captured and taken to the Columbus Zoo. A wolf was later found dead, leaving a monkey as the only animal still on the loose.

"It's like Noah's Ark wrecking right here in Zanesville, Ohio," lamented Jack Hanna, TV personality and former director of the Columbus Zoo.

Hanna defended the sheriff's decision to kill the animals but said the deaths of the Bengal tigers were especially tragic. There are only about 1,400 of the endangered cats left in the world, he said.

"When I heard 18 I was still in disbelief," he said. "The most magnificent creature in the entire world, the tiger is."

As the hunt dragged on outside of Zanesville, population 25,000, schools closed in the mostly rural area of farms and widely spaced homes 55 miles east of Columbus. Parents were warned to keep children and pets indoors. And flashing signs along highways told motorists, "Caution exotic animals" and "Stay in vehicle."

Officers were ordered to kill the animals instead of trying to bring them down with tranquilizers for fear that those hit with darts would escape before they dropped and would later regain consciousness.

"These animals were on the move; they were showing aggressive behavior," Sheriff Matt Lutz said. "Once the nightfall hit, our biggest concern was having these animals roaming."

The sheriff would not speculate about why Thompson killed himself or why he left open the cages and fences at his 73-acre preserve.

Thompson, 62, had had repeated run-ins with the law and his neighbors. Lutz said the sheriff's office had received numerous complaints since 2004 about animals escaping onto neighbors' property. The sheriff's office said Thompson had been charged over the years with animal cruelty, animal neglect and allowing animals to roam.

He had been released from federal prison last month after serving a year for possessing unregistered guns.

John Ellenberger, a neighbor, speculated that Thompson freed the animals to get back at neighbors and police. "Nobody much cared for him," he said.

The sheriff's office started getting calls Tuesday evening that wild animals were loose just west of Zanesville. Deputies went to the animal preserve and found Thompson dead and all the cages open. Several aggressive animals were near his body and had to be shot, the sheriff said.

At an afternoon news conference, the sheriff said that the danger had passed and that people could move around freely again, but that the monkey would probably be shot because it was believed to be carrying a herpes disease.