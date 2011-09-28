James Kril, pioneer in home treatment of disabled Sept. 2, 1986 -- Sept. 24, 2011

James Allen Kril, who was a pioneer in home treatment of people with disabilities, died Saturday at his group home in Williamsville. He was 25.

Mr. Kril, who used a wheelchair, attended the New York State School for the Blind in Batavia from ages 6 to 16. He graduated in 2008 from CHC Learning Center in Amherst.

Mr. Kril was the first child in Western New York to enroll in the "Care at Home" Medicaid waiver program, which allowed him to use Medicaid funds to pay for his health care at home. He lived with his parents until he was 22, when he became the first resident to move into Village Green, an Amherst group care home run by People Inc.

Survivors include his parents, Lisa and Michael; a brother, Alexander; and a sister, Lauren Veruto.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Joseph University Catholic Church, 3269 Main St.

[bargnes]