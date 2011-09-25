Lifesaving bus driver is a humble hero

Quick thinking by a bus driver in the Lake Shore School District averted a possible tragedy recently, when an out-of-control vehicle came dangerously close to a school bus as the children were ready to disembark.

But if you ask Lorraine "Lori" Golden about her lifesaving actions, she'll tell you it was all in a day's work.

"I'm very happy I could be there at that particular place and time," she told The Buffalo News. "All my years of training and experience came in handy."

The incident occurred Sept. 6, the first day of school, as Golden was finishing her run. She was about to drop off three students from the AJ Schmidt Elementary School, warning lights and stop sign fully engaged, on Route 5 in Farnham when she noticed a car careening out of control.

The white Dodge minivan skidded sideways in front of the door of the bus and across three lawns, traveling between the bus holding the students and their waiting family members, according to school officials.

Golden spotted the vehicle and blocked the students from leaving the bus. She and other witnesses were able to get a partial license plate number and describe the vehicle and driver to the Brant Police Department, which is conducting an investigation.

"It was all in a day's work, and I am glad I could be of service," she said.

She couldn't help but be moved, however, the next day when the grandmother of one of the children came up to her bus and said, "Thank you for saving my baby."

"It made me feel terrific," she said.

In recognition of her actions, the Lake Shore School Board honored the 21-year bus driver, who is also a school bus instructor, at its meeting Tuesday with a certificate and flowers.

School Supervisor James Przepasniak expressed his gratitude for what he called her lifesaving actions.

"Please accept this certificate and flowers on behalf of the Lake Shore Central School Board, as a symbol of our appreciation for your responsive actions in preserving the lives of our children and families," he said at the meeting. "Thank you for your commitment, your service and your efforts daily in our district and especially on Sept. 6."

In accepting the award, Golden said: "There was no place I would have rather been at that place and time that all of my training and years of service came together to circumvent what could have been a tragic scenario."

"We are all so very proud of her," School Transportation Superintendent Perry Oddi said Thursday. "She's so very modest about this incident. She looks at it as just part of her job."

Oddi called Golden a role model and said her modesty is just another example of the professionalism she brings to the job.

