Howard Joseph Guenther, Buffalo police detective; June 16, 1930 -- Sept. 21, 2011

Howard Joseph Guenther, a veteran detective for the Buffalo police department who handled colorful and challenging cases in a career spanning three decades, died Wednesday in a West Seneca assisted living facility after an illness of about six months. He was 81.

Guenther was known on the force as a capable and thorough detective who could be trusted with cases including the "Pine Street Killers" in the mid-1970s, and the thefts during the same period of several Buffalo-area stained glass windows.

The window case, on which Guenther served as the detective in charge, involved dozens of thefts of irreplaceable glass windows from private homes in the Buffalo area. The windows were being shipped out of town by thieves -- and ended up as far away as the West Coast and Texas.

In a 1976 news story about Guenther's efforts to build a comprehensive police directory of the city's criminal element, Buffalo News Staff Reporter Mike Vogel wrote this of Guenther:

"Howie Guenther spends a lot of time contemplating the enemy. It's become more than a job for the veteran police detective -- it's become almost a way of life. In an age of computerization and budget cutbacks, Detective Howard Guenther has devoted a lot of painstaking drudgery, a lot of his own time, to cataloguing the enemy."

Guenther's work in compiling that one-of-a-kind directory was a glimpse of the way his hard work and dedication made a difference, said former Sheriff Thomas F. Higgins, who knew Guenther from childhood days.

"Someone said to me, 'Howie was the best detective that ever worked for the police.' And I agree. Because he was a digger," said Higgins. "It was just his nature. It was his character. Talk about crossing the T's and dotting the I's -- that was him all over. He was a great American."

Guenther, a South Buffalo native and graduate of Buffalo public schools, joined the Buffalo police department in 1956.

He first worked as a patrolman in the Babcock police station and rose to detective work there. In 1967, Guenther won praise for his quick work seizing two fleeing an East Side bank after a robbery.

He also worked on the department's crime prevention bureau, in the homicide unit, and with both the safe and burglary squad and the burglary and pawn squad.

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and an expert marksman, Guenther served as a sergeant during the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his service, as well as the Navy Presidential citation.

After retiring from the Buffalo Police Department in 1980, Guenther worked for the Erie County Sheriff's Department, handling traffic in Chestnut Ridge Park.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, the former Mildred Murawski; two sons, Paul and Mark; and a daughter, Karen McKillen.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Abbott Road, at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

-- Charity Vogel