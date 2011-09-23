NIAGARA NEWS BRIEFS

Drivers face more headaches due to lane restrictions

More construction headaches are coming for drivers on the Thruway near the Lackawanna toll barrier and for those who use a Niagara Thruway off-ramp to the Scajaquada Expressway.

Westbound Thruway traffic near the Lackawanna Toll Plaza will be restricted to one lane, starting Monday, while crews work on a bridge, according to the Thruway Authority. Two lanes will be open during the afternoon rush hours. Weather permitting, work is scheduled to be completed by the end of November.

Work on the Scajaquada Expressway will affect the southbound off-ramp from the Niagara Thruway on Sunday and Monday. The ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday.

***

Governor's website to feature Cuomo's agenda, online chats

ALBANY -- A new, taxpayer-funded website has been created by the Cuomo administration to offer additional ways for residents to keep in touch with their state government.

The site -- http://governor.ny.gov/citizenconnects/ -- also includes a portion of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's schedule since he took office in January, including some of the meetings he held with lobbyists and his use of the state's air fleet.

The schedule, a more complete version of which some news outlets have been seeking for months, is a mix of vague and specific information. "Breakfast meeting with labor leaders," shows one January entry, without identifying who was there.

The site also will have information on state agency meetings and will include chat sessions with state officials, beginning Saturday morning with Cuomo.

***

Service will pay tribute to victims of homicide

PEACE, Parents Encouraging Accountability and Closure for Everyone, will hold its fifth annual National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims rally from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday in Martin Luther King Park.

The memorial service, which pays tribute to those who were murdered in the City of Buffalo, is intended to provide an opportunity to discuss the effects of losing a loved one to homicide. PEACE provides support to families who have lost relatives to homicide.

***

Seneca's chief planner named to City Leadership Council

JIMERSONTOWN -- Michael Kimelberg, chief planner for the Seneca Nation of Indians, has been named to the Urban Land Institute's City Leadership Council.

The ULI is regarded as the industry's premier real estate organization, with worldwide membership representing the range of land use and real estate development professionals working in the private and public sectors.

Kimelberg, an enrolled Seneca, is the only Native American on the City Leadership Council.

He holds a master's degree in urban planning from the University of Washington and a bachelor's degree from Geneseo State College. A Buffalo native, he was raised in Albany and moved from Seattle to take the post with the nation, to which he was appointed in February by Seneca President Robert O. Porter.