WEAVER - Julia E. "Judy" (nee Gardner)

Of the Town of Tonawanda, NY September 18, 2011, beloved daughter of the late Ward and Bernice (Smith) Gardner; loving mother of the late George (Pat), Sandra Simon and Sherri Weaver; devoted grandmother of Tammy (Dave) Notto Sr. and Carrie (Jeff) Miller; cherished great-grandmother of Elizabeth Notto, David Notto Jr., Brandon and Connor Miller; beloved sister of Phyllis Mack, Veronica VanNess, Barb Burkett, Jim (Anna) Simpson and the late Geraldine (Joe) Tillman, Mo (Ed) VanSickle, Tony Gardner and Raymond (Dale) VanNess; also survived by nieces, nephews and special friends including Iris, Hannah and Nathan Danziger, Kirsten Moysich and Marion Roberts. Judy was a special woman who will always be remembered for her big heart and warm smile. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hospice Buffalo Inc. No prior visitation. Private services. Arrangements by ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435