U.S. set to upgrade Taiwan's fighter jets

The Obama administration unveiled a $5.85 billion arms package to upgrade Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets and faced an immediate backlash from Republicans who accused him of selling a U.S. friend short and caving in to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan, outgunned by rival China, also wanted the United States to sell it new F-16s to replace its other aging warplanes. Senior U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Kurt Campbell, said Wednesday that request is still under consideration.

But even the limited package drew China's wrath.

In a statement carried by the official Xinhua News Agency early today, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Vice Minister Zhang Zhijun summoned U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke in Beijing to deliver the protest. The report says Zhang told Locke that the U.S. action will harm ties as well as exchanges between the countries' militaries and cooperation on security.

The United States is obligated under legislation passed by Congress in 1979 to provide Taiwan weapons for its self-defense. But it also appears to be weighing the reaction of emerging superpower China, with which it has sought to deepen ties.

"This will help ensure Taiwan maintains the ability to defend its air space in both peacetime and in any crisis," Campbell told a news conference. "We believe the approach that we have taken is prudent and careful, and we will continue along those lines".

Political opponents quickly pounced on the decision, saying the United States should have sold Taiwan the new planes as well.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn from Texas, where the new F-16 planes would be built, declared it a "capitulation" to China that should be met with concern by U.S. allies everywhere. Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney declared it a show of "weak leadership in foreign policy."

Seven senators led by Cornyn -- two of them Democrats -- have introduced legislation seeking to mandate the sales of the 66 F-16 C/D planes. A similar bill has been introduced in the House.

The administration has hedged its bets by agreeing for now only to upgrade the 145 F-16 A/B fighter jets that Taiwan bought from the United States in the 1990s. Those planes remain the backbone of its air power, which is now dwarfed by the mainland's.

Philippine Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin sees the U.S. move as primarily the result of Washington's limited options in the face of China's significant holdings of American Treasuries and the threat that poses to America's fiscal stability.

"It has a large debt, and if China will try to apply pressure, the U.S. can end up in trouble," he said. "The U.S. has to temper its relations with Taiwan for China."

The package includes weapons and structural upgrades for the planes and what Taiwan's Defense Ministry said wasAESA radar it wanted. The system will provide the planes the ability to detect stealth aircraft, like the J-20 that China is developing.

The deal also includes a five-year extension of F-16 pilot training and aircraft spare parts for sustaining Taiwan's F-16 A/Bs, its near-obsolete fleet of F-5s and its C-130 transport planes.

Taiwan's Defense Ministry repeated its desire for Washington to approve sales of the F-16.

Despite a sharp reduction in tensions across the 100-mile-wide Taiwan Strait since Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou took power in 2008 and engaged the mainland in trade talks, Beijing has continued to build up its military posture against the self-governing island.