POLICE & COURTS

Buffalo man, 19, accused of spitting at patrol car

A bearded Pries Avenue man was arrested for allegedly spitting at a parked Buffalo police patrol car and swearing at the officer who confronted him about it early Wednesday evening.

Benny Gonzalez, 19, was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing after the incident at Grant and Hampshire streets at about 6 p.m.

Officer Michael Farley said he was sitting in the patrol car at the time and when he asked Gonzalez if he had just spit at the vehicle, Gonzalez allegedly responded, "[expletive] no -- get a [expletive deleted] life," and kept walking away though repeatedly told to stop.

***

Break-in at country club results in felony charge

LEWISTON -- A Lewiston teen was charged with felony burglary after security guards interrupted a break-in Tuesday night in the Niagara Falls Country Club, Niagara County sheriff's officials said.

Alex Parker, 18, was charged by deputies with third-degree burglary, first-degree reckless endangerment and petit larceny just before 10:30 p.m., following a report from the club on Mountain View Drive.

He was arraigned before Lewiston Justice Hugh Gee and sent to Niagara County Jail in lieu of $1,000 bail. A return court date was set for Tuesday.

***

Buffalo woman charged in menacing incident

A Niagara Street woman was charged by police with giving a false name as they were investigating the menacing of a Buffalo woman and her son by a driver on Efner Street Wednesday afternoon.

Erica A. Serrano, 22, was arrested at about 6:30 p.m., two hours after she allegedly sped down Efner and forced the complainant and her son to run to the sidewalk to avoid getting hit.

Serrano also was charged by Officers Chad Maloney and Kevin Paul with false personation for allegedly giving a false name as she was being questioned in her home.

Serrano allegedly told the officers she gave a false name because she thought they were investigating drug use, according to a central booking document. She was charged with menacing and false personation.

***

Minor accident leads to impaired driving charge

A West Seneca woman was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after a minor accident Wednesday at Bullis and Bowen roads.

Emilia Rutigliano, 57, of Southwestern Boulevard, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for blood tests after she was arrested at about 7:50 a.m. by Erie County Sheriff's Deputies Dennis Orlowski and Jason Weiss.

Deputies said they found Rutigliano at the scene in an intoxicated state. She also was charged with following too closely and was released to a third party pending an appearance in Elma Town Court.

***

Visitor to Pendleton home accused of taking jewelry

PENDLETON -- A woman who has been staying at a home on Mapleton Road apparently took advantage of her hosts' generosity, police said.

Kristin E. Ackerman, 29, of Perrysburg, Ohio, was charged with third-degree grand larceny Monday by Niagara County sheriff's deputies after police said she stole nearly $15,000 worth of jewelry from the home.

Ackerman allegedly took a number of rings, bracelets and necklaces, including a $3,000 diamond engagement ring, between February and April while she had been living there. The victim told deputies that she rarely checks her jewelry.

Ackerman was charged Monday afternoon while in town visiting a family member. She told investigating officers she did not take the jewelry.

***

Woman won't leave porch, is charged with trespassing

A Riverside woman was arrested on a trespass charge after refusing to get off the porch of a multiple dwelling in the 100 block of Forest Avenue early Wednesday evening.

Marie W. Moran, 24, of Roesch Avenue, was arrested by Officer Michael Laun on the complaint of the property manager, who told the officer the 5-foot 2-inch, 150-pound woman refused to leave after she sat down on the porch at about 6:20 p.m. The property manager told police that Moran was not a resident of the building and had no legitimate reason for being there.

***

Two Falls men accused of trying to steal copper

NIAGARA FALLS -- An increased police presence near vacant homes led to the arrest of two Niagara Falls men Tuesday on charges they were trying to steal copper.

David L. Starr, 58, of Licata Drive, and Jeremy M. Slattery, 34, of Anthony Drive, were charged with felony second-degree burglary, petit larceny, felony third-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools.

Police checking vacant properties in the downtown area saw a van backed up to a home in the 1100 block of Whitney Avenue at 10:48 a.m. and found two men removing metal from the property.

Starr said he was the owner and was removing metal pipes and the hot water tank, plus some steel wall studs.

Police said the copper pipes and metal were in the van. The actual owner of the house was located, and he said the men were not authorized to take the metal. Both men were charged at the scene.