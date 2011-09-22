GARGUIOLO, Frank D.

GARGUIOLO - Frank D. September 20, 2011, beloved husband of the late Norlene Gargiolo; dearest father of Robert (Rhonda) Bartlett, David Bartlett and Kim (James) Darnell; loving grandfather of six grandchildren; loving companion of Katherine Ruhland; brother of Ralph (Mary), Thomas, Michael (Diane) and the late Dominic Garguiolo; survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday 9-11 AM for a visitation at the DIETRICH FUNERAL

HOME, 2480 Kensington Ave. where a funeral service will be held at 11 AM. Flowers declined. Online condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com