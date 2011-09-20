Boys volleyball outlook

Red Devils look to join elite

Talk about the best volleyball programs in Western New York and Orchard Park, Eden, Canisius, Frontier and Hamburg come to mind. Looking to join the conversation, Clarence.

There's plenty of reason for optimism, the biggest being the return of 6-foot setter senior Jon Kaberka, who missed the season's first four matches and two tournaments after rolling his ankle on the first day of practice. He'll make his season debut tonight when ECIC I rival Lancaster makes the four-mile drive for a 6:30 p.m. match.

Clarence coach Kevin Starr said Kaberka is a difference-maker.

"We're pretty solid, we can compete with just about anybody, but Jon gives us a chance to beat just about anybody," he said. "ECIC I is where it's at. Undoubtedly, Frontier is the top team. I don't think they're flawed in any way. If Frontier plays well, nobody is going to beat them, but they could have an off night."

Clarence sophomore Brandon Hill is proud to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, David, who was a first team All-WNY pick last year.

Starr said Hill has made an immediate impact on the outside. "As a sophomore, he's making mistakes, but he's the kind of kid who learns from them. He's already a strong player, and he's going to get better," he said.

***

Falcons take flight

Frontier is 9-2, with its only losses coming to defending state champions McQuaid (Class A) and Victor (Class B). The Falcons won the Clarence Tournament, and reached the finals of the Eden and Victor Tournaments.

"We definitely have the target on our backs," said coach Bill Faust, last year's Coach of the Year in WNY. "My guys have seen a lot of volleyball, put in a ton of work, are immensely tough and have good attitudes. I think we're all ready for this."

Frontier had three players who played at offseason high performance camps.

Senior Nick Smalter is Frontier's unstoppable go-to guy who grew an inch to 6-foot-5. He was the MVP of the Clarence Tournament and has made two all-tournament teams.

Senior Drew Durni has moved to the opposite side hoping things open up for him. Smalter and Durni were both first team All-WNY last year as Frontier won Class A.

Freshman Jake Gleason is playing libero and is also a gifted setter. Faust said he's doing things that freshman don't normally do. He's got a jump serve, short serve and very good ball control.

"They traveled, played against some excellent competition. To bring it back and practice it in our gym I've got some guys who can play," said Faust.

***

Eden prepares for the worst

It's not exactly cracking a code, but for anyone wondering how Eden wins year after year, here's a little insight. The team practices out of system volleyball.

It would be great if every set and every pass were perfect, but reality is they aren't. The Raiders invest a lot of time in practice returning balls that are less than perfect.

"In a game situation the pass is not always going be on target, we make our hitters hit from all different angles. The last thing we want to do is give them a free ball," said coach Robert Pierce.

Kyle Acker welcomes the challenge. Pierce said he's got a quick last step allowing him to adjust to any ball and get a decent swing. He's a returning second team All-WNY player, who will lead Eden's pursuit of the program's 30th Section VI title.

Senior Cody Smith is a 6-foot-9 middle hitter with a college future. He's visited Penn State and is also considering George Mason, Loyola or Lewis. The Raiders will try and get Smith the ball everywhere on the court as he works on becoming a complete player.

Setter Dalton Crowe is more motivated than ever to have a big senior year. He missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the summer of 2010 playing basketball.

"I still wear a brace to be safe, but I'm jumping as high as I used to, and moving as quick as I used to," said Crowe, a lefthander with a natural arm swing. "I'm up to 100 percent, but I'm not where I want to be yet to play at the next level."

***

Canisius goes for even dozen

It will take more than graduating the Monsignor Martin Association's Player of the Year to keep Canisius from winning its 12th consecutive playoff title.

CJ Coatsworth has moved on to NCAA Division II Pfeiffer University in North Carolina, leaving three returning starters to carry on. The firepower includes returning All-Catholic first teamer, junior David Jepson along with seniors Russ Fiorella and Jack Fleming. So far the Crusaders are 6-2, having reached the finals of the Clarence Tourament.

"We're a little inexperienced, but we're playing reasonably well so far," said coach Walt Weislo. "We're asking some guys who played JV last year or minor roles on the varsity to play bigger roles, and so far they're doing a nice job."

The first meeting between Canisius and rival St. Joe's is Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at Canisius.

St. Joe's is coming off a 17-7 season in which it was ranked as high as fifth in the Coaches poll. Senior Robert Heary is a three-year starter and captain while senior Joe Hacherl is a two-year starter.

St. Mary's, a final-four team a year ago in the league playoffs, returns first team All-Catholic OH Jamison Powell, and fellow seniors Frank Sardina and Jake Denz. Brett Cawthorn's resume for St. Francis includes returning All-Catholic, three-year starter and two-year co-captain. Co-captain Matt Smith is a two-year starter along with Chris Busha. Cardinal O'Hara senior Peter Bognar is a four-year starter.

***

Section VI rundown

Talk about bloodlines. Charlie Palka's parents and both sisters were NCAA Division I athletes. Palka is a seventh-grader for Starpoint playing on the varsity.

Sister Sydney is currently a sophomore at Canisius College while Samantha played at Coastal Carolina. His father Bob (Penn State) and mother Jeanne (West Virginia) also played collegiately.

Orchard Park builds around one of its top athletes, second team All-WNY OH Matt McCormick.

"He's added a few diminsions to his game that we're really pleased with," said co-coach Walt Stefani. "He's attacking with a lot more aggressiveness, and at the same time he knows a few more tricks that makes up for his lack of size (6-0)."

Juniors Trey Cimorelli and Kevin Donahue are both coming off an all-star seasons and look to get the Quakers back in the Class A final. Cimorelli ranks as one of the area's top liberos and Donahue knows the game like a coach, according to Stefani. Junior Tyler Eagleton is part of a strong three-man hitting line.

The Quakers are off to a 5-2 start with losses to Frontier and Canisius.

Hamburg has been to the Section VI finals six of the last 10 years. Last year they lost a five-set thriller to Eden in the finals.

Senior Eric Moscato, a 6-4 middle and three-year starter, was second team All-WNY last year. Senior Eric Simoncelli earned ECIC I all-star honors. He's a three-sport athlete along with Josh Babcock. Babcock is headed to Albany next fall to play lacrosse.

"We are a very deep team that can start 10 or 11 different players," said coach Brian Carroll. "This team will have to be very cohesive. One guy can't carry this team."

Williamsville South is 4-0 with its first big ECIC II tests coming today when it hosts Hamburg and Thursday at Lake Shore.

South coach Tom Knab, in his 28th season, said more boys have been coming out for the team, and the Billies have benefitted from players who've come from solid Catholic grammar school programs.

Anthony Podgorzak is a sophomore OH who Knab said he can't wait to see play as a senior. Senior Brian Kraus is fast on his feet and knows when to kill, dink or push the ball. Senior Leo Lynett is an accurate setter out of the team's 5-1.

Lancaster boasts one of the top OH in Section VI with Lucas Wolanin, a second team All-WNY selection. He's a three-year starter, along with fellow senior, libero Curtis Monin.

Williamsville East's roster includes German exchange student Max Schwarz. Senior Tom Styn is a returning setter who coach Michael Braunscheidel said works hard on the court and demands others do the same.

Among Sweet Home's returning starters are John Chatelle, Brian Rosiek and Chris Stonish. Matt Loos is a 6-foot-7 middle who led Maryvale in kills last year. Setter Sam Zagrobelny begins his fourth year on the varsity for East Aurora. Ed Kerber and Anthony Delano spearhead the attack for Cheektowaga. West Seneca West's top OH is junior Shaun O'Brien, a three-year starter. MB Tom Melody is coming off an ECIC III all-star season for Amherst. Holland returns its kills leader and ECIC III all-star Alex Webster. Niagara Falls returns 6-foot-7 middle Brandon Joyce, who is also track's Section VI high jump champion.

***

Around the nets

Coach Ernie Brown retired at Iroquois after 17 seasons and close to 150 wins. Brown also coached modified baseball for 25 years and in 2008 was inducted onto the Iroquois Wall of Fame. He was replaced as volleyball coach by Mark Schlabach, the JV coach the last three years and a former All-WNY setter for Clarence in 1999.

*Grand Island is the defending Niagara Frontier League champion (13-1). Lockport is currently alone in first place, its 3-0 record includes a win over GI. OH Nate Schneider is a three-year starter while RS Diantre Cullens is having a breakout season.

*Section VI did not qualify a team to compete in the first state-wide tournament for boys last year. Both Frontier and Eden lost to the eventual state champion in the Far West Regionals.

email: mmonnin@buffnews.com