Seven By Seven / Seven things you need to know by 7 a.m.

1. After Sunday's fourth-quarter victory, today is a perfect day to be a member of the Monday Quarterback Club. The Bills-backing business group scheduled its first luncheon for today -- the day after the Bills' home opener. John Murphy, sports director at WIVB-TV and the voice of the Bills, will serve as emcee. Bills General Manager Buddy Nix will address the group.

The event is open to Monday Quarterback Club members and their guests.

The luncheon, sponsored by Fichte Endl & Elmer Eyecare, will be in Adam's Mark Hotel. Doors open at 11:15 a.m. for a buffet lunch.

2. James Carville, who served President Bill Clinton as campaign manager during his first presidential campaign and as a senior political adviser during his first term, will speak at 5:30 p.m. in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. His talk headlines the 2012 United Jewish Federation's kickoff dinner.

Carville, a Democratic strategist, serves as a political contributor for CNN, appearing frequently on CNN's "The Situation Room." He remains active in Democratic politics and is a party fundraiser.

3. The Firefighter newspaper tonight will pay tribute to those who devote themselves to helping others during the annual Excellence Through Teamwork awards ceremony.

This year's honorees are:

The 100 Club, which supports local emergency medical service agencies and their families. Through 2010, the 100 Club of Buffalo collected and distributed more than $3.5 million.

The Amherst Fire Council, which has supported firefighting for more than 50 years.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police for rescuing a Gowanda teenager who fell almost 100 feet from a cliff into Cattaraugus Creek in the Zoar Valley last Nov. 2.

The awards presentation is at 7:30 p.m. at the Firemen's Memorial Exhibit Center, 4414 Seneca St., West Seneca.

4. The Clean Air Coalition of WNY, unhappy with recent responses from the New York State Health Department, is holding a rally from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. outside the Health Department's office at 584 Delaware Ave.

The organization wants the Health Department to investigate cancer rates in Tonawanda and to meet with residents about the industrial chemical fire at Niagara Lubricants last month.

"In 2009 the NYS Department of Health promised Tonawanda residents a health study to investigate the high levels of cancer in that neighborhood," the coalition wrote in its rally announcement. "We still haven't seen any evidence they have started.

"Last month, the NYS Department of Health refused to attend a meeting planned by Black Rock residents about the industrial chemical fire at Niagara Lubricants. They told us to go look at a fact sheet about smoke online," the organization said.

5. The third annual Project Homeless Connect Buffalo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

The daylong event is designed as a one-stop opportunity for people who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless to access services and benefits.

More than 70 agencies from across the region have committed to donating their time and services for the event. They include the Buffalo City Mission, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Buffalo, Central Referral Services and the Social Security Administration.

6. Robert Wilmers, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of M&T Bank, will be keynote speaker today at the American Banker Regulatory Symposium in Washington, D.C.

Others addressing the financial community during the two-day event include Martin Gruenberg, acting chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., chairman of the Senate Banking subcommittee on securities and investments, and Harris Simmons, chief executive officer with Zions Bancorporation.

Panels during the symposium will include right-sizing regulation and how risk-retention and lending impacts banks.

Wilmers is scheduled to speak at about 3:45 p.m.

7. It's still preseason, but the Buffalo Sabres take to the ice tonight, playing against the Carolina Hurricanes in First Niagara Center in downtown Buffalo. Game starts at 7.

Also, the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Ottawa Senators in Toronto. That game also starts at 7.

