A wild ride in Army helicopters

After graduating from Riverside High School in 1985, Shawn M. Hayes took a hard look around him and decided Buffalo was "a good place to be from," rather than live, because of limited job prospects.

"There was pollution, unemployment. It was just horrible. I was from a one-income family. My dad was a Teamster, and I wanted to go to college, and there was no money."

So what was an ambitious 18-year-old to do?

"Let's join the Army for three years and get some college money," Hayes said, adding that it turned out to be "the longest three years of my life."

He ended up a "lifer" in the Army and at the end decided the Buffalo Niagara region would be a wonderful place to retire, though he still works as a pilot for the federal government.

In the 2 1/2 decades between high school and military retirement, Hayes saw the world, often from the pilot's seat of an AH-1 Cobra Attack helicopter or a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter.

It was often a wild ride.

His first taste of combat occurred with the Panama Invasion in 1989, just two weeks out of flight school, with the toppling of dictator Manuel Noriega.

"I was absolutely convinced I was going to die. What does a kid two weeks out of flight school know? It didn't turn out that way. It's where my career as an Army aviator got molded.

"I was paired with an old guy who had gone through two tours in Vietnam. He taught me how to fly old school, and I'm convinced that's what kept me alive."

Then there was the First Gulf War, aka Desert Storm, a short decisive war, where, while airborne, Hayes captured 13 Iraqi soldiers on the ground.

"We circled and landed. They were terrified of the helicopter. They threw down their weapons. They just didn't want to fight. Obviously we called ground forces, and they picked them up."

In 1993 in Somalia, aka Blackhawk Down, Hayes flew in support of the mission, which did not go well when three other chopper crews crashed and one was captured.

"I got shot in the leg in that one from small-arms fire. It's more than likely it had come from an AK-47 on the ground," he said.

That earned him a Purple Heart.

In the 1994 mission to quell civil unrest and assist the United Nations in delivering food and water to Haiti, it was largely uneventful for Hayes. "To be honest, we worked on our sun tan."

The same cannot be said when the global war on terrorism took center stage after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on America.

"Within two months of Sept. 11, we were in Afghanistan, and we flew covert missions to lay the groundwork for the invasion by conventional forces," he said. "Without a doubt, Afghanistan has been the most primitive country I have ever been in."

About two years later, he started the first of two tours in Iraq.

He described the first as "pretty decent," though he recalls how hot it was inside the helicopters.

"I'm a pretty big guy, and with all the body armor, 40 pounds of it, you'd lose a couple of pounds every time you flew. The temperature inside the craft was at least 145 degrees. It's insane. There were improvements after that."

On his second tour in 2007, the Army had developed "micro climate cooling vests."

"They were actually developed by a company in East Aurora," Hayes said.

But this tour was tough because the enemy had become more lethal.

"We lost 19 guys from the 4th Squadron, 6th United States Cavalry. They were all pilots and crew chiefs," Hayes said, adding that his chopper was struck on two separate occasions. "We made emergency landings. It was still controllable. The enemy had started putting IEDs in trees to target helicopters, and we had some tailboom damage."

Given the losses, he says he was grateful to return home safe and sound. "Of those 19 guys we lost, I trained all of them."

When he retired, he held the distinction of being the Army's third-most-senior Blackhawk instructor pilot.

By that time, he had been halfway around the world and lived all over the United States.

"My sister still lived in the Town of Tonawanda, and I came home for a visit. Chippewa Street had been cleaned up. There were all these festivals. The place had changed."

But there was something even more important that he realized back in 2008 -- the people were genuine.

"You go some places, and the people are fake, but here, it's not all pretty, Hollywood. People have grit, and nobody has pride the way people from Buffalo do."

And so he decided to settle here because, in Hayes' words, "Buffalo had become an awesome place to live."

***

Shawn M. Hayes, 44

Hometown: Buffalo

Residence: Williamsville

Branch: Army

Rank: chief warrant officer-4

War zones: Panama Invasion, Desert Storm, Somalia, Haiti, Afghanistan, Iraq

Years of service: 1985 -- 2008

Most prominent honors: Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Air Medal, Master Aviator Badge, Combat Action Badge, 3 Meritorious Service Medals, 2 Joint Service Commendation Medals, 6 Army Commendation Medals, 5 Army Achievement Medals, National Defense Service Medal with 2 campaign stars.

Specialty: pilot