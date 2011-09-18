Business calendar

>Monday

Professional groups

The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the American Society of Safety Engineers, monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway, Amherst. Cost, $20 for all attendees. Program: "OSHA Update and FAQ," presented by staff members of the USDOL-OSHA. Required reservations, visit www.nfasse.org and follow the instructions on the website.

Business groups

Erie County Industrial Development Agency, Executive Committee meeting, 8:30 a.m., ECIDA Offices, 143 Genesee St., Buffalo, followed by the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, Meeting of the Members, 9:15 a.m.; Buffalo and Erie County Regional Development Corp. board of directors meeting, 9:45 a.m.; Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp., board of directors meeting, 10 a.m. Confirmations, call Carrie Hocieniec, 856-6525, Ext. 136, or email: chocieni@ecidany.com.

Buffalo Urban Development Corp. Real Estate meeting, noon, BUDC/ECIDA, 143 Genesee St., Buffalo, followed by the Buffalo Brownfield Restoration Corp. Confirmations, call Carrie Hocieniec, 362-8367 or email: chocieni@ecidany.com.

Seminars and classes

Help for Seniors WNY, Business Owners Long Term Care Planning Speed Workshop,8:45 a.m., registration; 9-10 a.m., workshop, Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, 6311 Inducon Corporate Drive, Suite 1, Sanborn. Free and open to public. Information or reservations, 948-7829 or email: timstevenson2011@gmail.com.

***

>Tuesday

Professional groups

Volunteer Administrators of Western New York, peer networking and training for professionals working in the field of volunteer management, 11:30 a.m., American Red Cross Blood Services Building, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Registration and membership information, visit www.vawny.org or contact Shawn O'Hargan, ohargans@usa.redcross.org.

The Western New York Paralegal Association, Annual Kick-Off Dinner, 5:30 p.m., Vino's Italian Restaurant, 1652 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo. Speaker: Hon. Jeremiah J. McCarthy, U.S. Magistrate Judge. Cost, $25 per person. Reservations to: WNYPA, P.O. Box 207, Niagara Square Station, Buffalo, NY 14201, Attn.: G. Galfo. Information, visit www.wnyparalegals.org.

Business groups

BNI Executive Marketing Team, breakfast meeting, 6:45-8:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Buffalo Airport, 4600 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Program: "Preparing for Retirement, Are You Ready?" presented by Rocco Capobianco, MetLIfe Resources. Information, Jeff Murbach, 504-1500 or www.bniemt.com.

Pro-Net Professional Networking Group meeting, 8 a.m. today and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Amherst Chamber of Commerce, 350 Essjay Road, Suite 200, Amherst. Free, Chamber members and prospective members. Reservations, call Kim Whelan, 632-6905.

The joint meeting of the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. Finance and Audit Committee and BUDC Governance Committee meeting, noon, BUDC/ECIDA, 143 Genesee St., Buffalo. Confirmations, call Carrie Hocieniec, 362-8367 or email: chocieni@ecidany.com.

Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer, 5:30-7:30 p.m., KeyBank, 3030 Union Road. Free admission. Required reservation, call 662-3366.

Westwinds Toastmasters, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Harlem Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Information, contact Dick Czarnecki, 731-1707 or sanbornjoker@aol.com.

Seminars and classes

The NYS Small Business Development Center, U.S. Small Business Administration, the U.S. Department of Commerce and Empire State Development, US-China Business and Trade Development Conference, 8 a.m. today, 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, The Conference Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Information or registration, visit www.nyssbdc.org or call (800) 732-7232.

The Fredonia State College Technology Incubator, Chautauqua County Chamber and Jamestown Small Business Development Center, energy workshop, 8 a.m., Fredonia State College Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Workshop will help small businesses learn about the energy-efficiency funding that is available to help them identify and install energy-efficiency measures and to save money by reducing energy costs. Speakers include energy experts from the Small Business Development Center, NYSERDA, National Grid and Lime Energy. Registration, call local chamber or the Small Business Development Center: Chautauqua, 366-6200; or JSBDC, 338-1024.

BuffaloJobFinder.com, in partnership with Monster, Western New York's professional Career Fest, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Millennium Airport Hotel and Resort, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Buffalo's top companies are looking for quality candidates from the Western New York area. No cost for admission; dress for success and bring copies of resume. Information, call 849-4498, or visit www.BuffaloJobFinder.com/CareerFest.

Center for the Study of Art, Architecture, History and Nature and Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, Lecture Discussion Series, "Imagine Buffalo Niagara in the 21st Century: Why Does Preservation Matter?" 12:10-1 p.m., Ring of Knowledge, main floor near Fables Cafe, Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square. Speakers: Beverly (Bonnie) Foit-Albert, Foit-Albert Associate. Information, visit www.buffaloah.com/h/center/index.html.

***

>Wednesday

Professional groups

Buffalo/Niagara Postal Customer Council, National PCC Day seminars, luncheon and awards ceremony, 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., 1200 William St., Buffalo. Cost, $20. Contact Marty Siminski, 846-2555.

APICS-Buffalo, the Association for Operations Management, professional development meeting, 5:30 p.m., Salvatore's Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Dinner, 6 p.m. Program: "Modeling and Benchmarking Supply Chain Leadership," presented by Joe Walden, director, Supply Chain Leadership Institute. Cost: $25, members and guests; $15, full-time student rate. Information and registration, visit www.apics-buffalo.com or call Nancy Boyd Haley, 648-0972.

The Buffalo Chapter of the American Society of Women Accountants, monthly meeting, 6 p.m., Ripa's, 4218 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Program: Leadership and Professional Development, presented by Lori Miller. Reservations, call Lisa Faturos, 861-5825.

Business groups

The Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, morning business exchange, networking group meeting, 8 a.m., Lucky's Family Restaurant, 3400 Transit Road, West Seneca. Information, call the Chamber, 681-9755.

The Parachute Group, a networking group for individuals who are in career/job transition, 10 a.m., Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Program: Career Transition, presented by Jack Colocousis, corporate training specialist. Information, call 276-1117.

Business Helping Business, meeting, 4:30 p.m., Pearl Street Grill, 76 Pearl St., Buffalo. Information, www.bhbwny.com or contact Gord Manary, 796-7248, or email: manarys@roadrunner.com.

Seminars and classes

Eastern Great Lakes Association of Contingency Planners, Business Contingency Symposium, 8 a.m., Ravenwood Golf Club, 929 Lynaugh Road, Victor. Free. Lunch provided. Registration, visit: http://eglacp.eventbrite.com.

Niagara County Industrial Development Agency, free business assistance workshop, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Town of Niagara Hall, 7105 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls. Topic: How Local Government Programs Can Help Your business Increase Profits and Grow. Information and registration, call Samuel Ferraro, 278-8760.

New York State Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, eight-session weekly program, through Nov. 9., 5:30-7:30 p.m., Zebro Room, NYS Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics and Life Sciences, 701 Ellicott St., Buffalo. Topic: Becoming a Leader in the Life Sciences. Cost: $399 per participate; student discount available. Registration, contact Tom Ulbrich, 885-5715/tulbrich@buffalo.edu or Renata Bator, 881-7588/rmbator@buffalo.edu.

Brothers of Mercy Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, "Fourteen Ways to Preserve Your Assets with the Medicaid Laws," 6:30 p.m., 10570 Bergtold Road, Clarence. Speakers: Robert Friedman, Friedman & Ranzenhofer, and Jeffrey Vastola, M&T Insurance Group. Learn how to preserve assets and plan for incapacity. Registration, call 542-5444.

***

>Thursday

Professional groups

The Association for Accountants and Financial Professionals in Business, dinner meeting 6:30 p.m., Chef's Restaurant, 291 Seneca St., Buffalo. Topic: Conflict Management. Cost, $25. Reservations, contact Dave Shia, dshia@yahoo.com or 681-1973, Ext. 205.

Business groups

BNI Platinum, weekly meeting, 6:45 a.m., Westwood Country Club, 772 North Forest Road, Amherst. Program: "Deceptive Practices in Merchant Services," presented by Christopher Esposity, Global Payments. Information, contact Andrew D. Blinkoff, Blinkoff & Blinkoff, 332-6104; or visit www.bni.com.

The WNY Business Alliance, business to business networking meeting, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Millennium Hotel and Resort, 2040 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga. Information, call David Nestico, 310-3235; or visit www.wnyba.com.

The Western New York Business Network Group for business professionals, 7:45 a.m., Comfort Inn, 1 Flint Road, Amherst. Call 553-8883 or visit www.wnybiznet.com.

The Clarence Industrial Development Agency, monthly meeting, 8 a.m., Town Board Meeting Rooom, Clarence Town Hall, One Town Place, Clarence.

The Parachute Group, a networking group for downsized employees and career changers, 10 a.m., Lakewood Town Offices (upstairs), 20 W. Summit St., Lakewood. Information, call Shawn Glogowski, 276-1127.

Rotary Club of Buffalo, regular meeting, 12:15 p.m., Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace, Buffalo. Program: Buffalo Sabres Hockey, presented by Ted Black. Information, contact John McClive, 854-3397 or email: jmcclive@buffalorotary.org.

The Niagara County Economic Development Alliance, in cooperation with the Niagara County Center for Economic Development, Niagara Business Familiarization Tour, 3 -6:30 p.m., Remington Lofts, 184 Sweeney St., North Tonawanda. Tour of Remington Lofts, Ashland Advanced Materials, Niagara Culinary Institute, complimentary reception at Remington Lofts, 5:15 p.m. Reservations, contact 439-9535 or led@elockport.com.

Seminars and classes

Brothers of Mercy Sacred Heart Adult Home, An Estate Planning Overview, 6:30 p.m., 4520 Ransom Road, Clarence. Speaker: Josh Barrett, Esq., Underberg and Kessler. Registration, call 759-7658.

***

>Saturday

Seminars and classes

Small Business Development Center at Niagara County Community College, "The Basics of Selling on eBay," 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Lockport Public Library, Community Meeting Room, 23 East Ave., Lockport. Cost, $20 per class, includes materials. Registration, call NCCC Small Business Development Center, 434-3815.