Crying boy, 7, thrown overboard

Two Southern California boys were in the custody of their mother Tuesday after their father was accused of throwing his 7-year-old son overboard from a tour boat after the boy would not stop crying, authorities said.

Sloane Briles, 35, of Irvine, was booked on suspicion of child endangerment and resisting arrest. He was released Monday after posting bail.

Briles and his girlfriend were aboard the Queen on a cruise of Newport Harbor just before 2 p.m. PDT Sunday when the couple got into an argument in front of his 6-year-old and 7-year-old sons from a previous marriage, said Orange County sheriff's spokesman Jim Amormino.

When the 7-year-old became upset, Briles hit him several times, shocking and angering some of the tour boat's 85 passengers. Witnesses said Briles told his son that if he didn't stop crying, he would throw him overboard.

He then picked up the boy and tossed him over the front of the boat while it was moving, said Amormino, who described the boy as "a fair swimmer at best."

Briles appeared to have been drinking, Amormino said.

The father put the boy at risk of drowning, being run over by the boat or being hit by another vessel in the busy harbor, which was filled with boaters on the hot Sunday afternoon, Amormino said.

Three boats quickly came to his aid, and he was pulled from the water. Briles also jumped in to retrieve the boy, but he had already been rescued.

Briles became combative and resisted arrest when sheriff's deputies boarded the boat to take him into custody, authorities said. One deputy suffered minor injuries while wrestling him to the ground.