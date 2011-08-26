Five Spot / Quick hitters on the light side

1. BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel on former Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor: "He feels terrible when he disappoints me and I feel terrible when I disappoint him." Gee, they both must have spent the past few months feeling really terrible.

2. WELCOME TO SHOE BIZ

Police took 49 pairs of athletic shoes when they raided the apartment of LSU quarterback Jordan Jefferson. That's a school record, breaking the old mark set by Imelda Marcos.

3. MAN AT THE TOP

A fan survey sent out by the Dodgers has a question asking about the work of broadcaster Vin Scully. If anything, Scully should be sending out questionnaires about the work of the team this season.

4. CONDI'S FAN CLUB

Rebels who went rummaging through Moammar Gadhafi's compound in Libya discovered a photo album with pictures of former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Most thought he'd just have Anna Kournikova's poster in his office.

5. WHAT'S NEXT?

The New Haven Open tennis tournament, which was interrupted by an earthquake earlier this week, is now preparing for possible problems caused by Hurricane Irene this weekend. In the meantime, event officials are expecting a plague of locusts to arrive any minute now.

-- Budd Bailey