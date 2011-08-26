Barclays delayed with Irene looming for weekend

EDISON, N.J. -- Harrison Frazar is leading The Barclays. All anyone wanted to talk about was Irene.

Whatever enthusiasm there was for the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs was dampened Thursday -- first by rain that halted the first round for nearly three hours, then from the gloomy forecast of Hurricane Irene. That left players and officials wonder when, how or even if they can finish the opening playoff event.

Of the early starters -- who didn't finish until mid-afternoon -- Frazar led an onslaught of birdies on rain-softened Plainfield Country Club, shooting a 7-under 64. One of the few times he was in trouble, he chipped in from behind the first green to turn bogey into birdie.

Vijay Singh overcame a double bogey early in his round for a 65 and was tied with Jonathan Byrd. Adam Scott was in the group at 66. Nick Watney, the No. 1 seed as the race begins for the $10 million FedEx Cup bonus, was among those at 67.

When it was too dark to continue, 51 players did not finish the round. They were to return at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, and the tee times for the second round were expected to be pushed back by about 30 minutes.

Slugger White, the tour's vice president of competition, was hopeful that everyone from the afternoon group could at least made the turn. That would give the tournament a chance to complete 36 holes by Friday, and if the expected wind and rain holds off long enough, get through the third round Saturday. After that, it's anybody's guess.

***

Tiger on Presidents team

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Fred Couples has told Tiger Woods that he decided to add him to the 12-member Presidents Cup team.

Couples took the drama out of the debate over whether Woods would be on the team, saying Thursday it's already a done deal.

"I've told him that he's going to be on the team," Couples said just before a practice round preparing for the Boeing Classic at TPC Snoqualmie Ridge. "There is no reason for me to wait till Sept. 26 to pick Tiger."

Ten players automatically qualify for the team based on points accumulated over the past two years. Couples is then given two captain's picks to round out his squad, which will compete against a team of non-European International players at Royal Melbourne in Australia on Nov. 14-20.

***

Two share LPGA lead

MIRABEL, Quebec -- Ai Miyazato and Pernilla Lindberg shot 7-under 65s in wet conditions to share the lead in the Canadian Women's Open, while Michelle Wie was two strokes back in her title defense.

Canadian Samantha Richdale opened with a 66 at Hillsdale Gold Club, and Wie was another stroke back along with Angela Stanford, Mi Hyun Kim, Song-Hee Kim and Jenny Shin.